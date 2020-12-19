Nation Other News 18 Dec 2020 Rayapati’s fir ...
Nation, In Other News

Rayapati’s firm booked for Rs 7,926 cr bank fraud

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 12:30 am IST
Searches were conducted on premises of Transtroy and the accused at Hyderabad and Guntur, which led to recovery of incriminating documents
The accused misappropriated bank funds and allegedly diverted the loan amount sanctioned by the banks and caused loss of approximately Rs 7,926.01 crore to Canara Bank.
 The accused misappropriated bank funds and allegedly diverted the loan amount sanctioned by the banks and caused loss of approximately Rs 7,926.01 crore to Canara Bank.

Hyderabad: The CBI has registered bank fraud case to the tune of Rs 7,926.01 crore on Friday, the biggest so far in India, against the Hyderabad-based Transstroy India Ltd of former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao.

The CBI booked Transstroy’s CMD Cherukuri Sridhar, additional directors Sambasiva Rao and Akkineni Satish, among others on a complaint filed by Canara Bank.

 

Searches were conducted at the premises of Transtroy and the accused at Hyderabad and Guntur, which led to recovery of incriminating documents, the CBI stated.

“It was alleged that the private firm based at Hyderabad and its directors had availed credit facilities on multiple banking arrangements. It was further alleged that the accused had involved in falsification/fabrication of books of accounts, fudging of stock statements, tampering of balance sheets, round tripping of funds etc," the CBI said.

The accused misappropriated bank funds and allegedly diverted the loan amount sanctioned by the banks and caused loss of approximately Rs 7,926.01 crore to Canara Bank and other member banks. The account had become a non-performing asset and the fraud was reported.

 

According to the CBI, diamantaire Nirav Modi had allegedly siphoned off Rs 6,000 crore while his uncle Mehul Choksi had swindled Rs 7,080.86 crore.

...
Tags: rayapati bank fraud, transtroy rs 7, 900 crore bank fraud, transtroy borrowed from canara bank, transtroy availed credit facilities on multiple banking arrangements
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The minister said responding to hospitality sector’s plight, the cabinet has approved Rs. 198.50 crore relief for restarting of hotels, function halls and restaurants.

APMERC, Rythu Bharosa phase 3 approved by Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The government has decided to waive fixed power charges of theaters for three months (April, May, and June).

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet offers sops to cine theatres

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet after the Kerala local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI)

Demands for leadership change in Kerala units of Congress, BJP

Ola and Uber drivers are being targeted in and around Chicago and the culprits are not being identified.

Hyderabadi youth shot at in Chicago survives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Modi seeks unity among states to fight Covid rise

Mr Modi pulled up Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar for not coming up with a better strategy to combat the pandemic, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought her state’s GST dues from the Centre.

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham