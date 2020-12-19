Jolted by HC order on land registrations, KCR convenes high-level meeting today

KCR will take stock of the situation with officials from revenue, law and registration departments at Pragathi Bhavan.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has called for a high-level meeting on Saturday to take a call on registration of non-agriculture properties in view of the High Court order.

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday had directed the state government to delete all references to caste and social categories, Aadhaar numbers of family members from the user manual for non-agriculture properties and in application forms for the Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN).

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister will take stock of the situation with officials from revenue, law and registration departments at Pragathi Bhavan.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the order copy of the High Court order was yet to be received by the government.

The Chief Minister’s Office informed that Chandrashekar Rao would discuss whether to file an appeal against the court orders or prepare guidelines in accordance with the court’s directive. He will take a final call, accordingly.