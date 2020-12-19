Nation Other News 18 Dec 2020 Jalpally civic body ...
Jalpally civic body struggling to clear stagnant water at Osman Nagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 19, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Despite its keenness to get heavy-duty motors from Visakhapatnam to discharge the water, it could not procure the same for want of budget
Authorities began diverting water from Burhan Khan Talab to Pedda Cheruvu by opening the sluice.
HYDERABAD: Jalpally Municipality is finding it nearly impossible to drain out water that is stagnant on the roads at Osman Nagar. Several streets remain completely inundated.

The municipality is neither getting any cooperation in rehabilitation works nor any financial assistance. Despite its keenness to get heavy-duty motors from Visakhapatnam to discharge the water, it could not procure the same for want of budget.

 

Left with no choice, they began diverting water from Burhan Khan Talab to Pedda Cheruvu by opening the sluice. 

Municipal Chairman Abdullah bin Ahmed Saadi said the Burhan Khan Talab, which is spread over 250 acres, has shrunk to 72 acres. He said “our Municipality is comparatively small and has a total budget of Rs. 4.5 crore. We have spent Rs. 32 lakh for discharging rainwater and disbursing aid to flood victims.”

He said “We have urged the Municipal department to allocate housing units under a two-bedroom housing scheme to those families whose houses were submerged. We have also demanded allocation of special funds to the tune of Rs. 5 crore to avoid such situations in the future. However, we did not get any response from the government. We have started the work of draining out water from the pond using pipelines from Thursday. We hope to clear the water from the streets within the next 10 days.”

 

Tags: stagnant water osman sagar, osman sagar heavy duty motors to drain rain water, jalpally municipality, burhan khan talab, pedda cheruvu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


