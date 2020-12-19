Jalpally civic body struggling to clear stagnant water at Osman Nagar

HYDERABAD: Jalpally Municipality is finding it nearly impossible to drain out water that is stagnant on the roads at Osman Nagar. Several streets remain completely inundated.

The municipality is neither getting any cooperation in rehabilitation works nor any financial assistance. Despite its keenness to get heavy-duty motors from Visakhapatnam to discharge the water, it could not procure the same for want of budget.

Left with no choice, they began diverting water from Burhan Khan Talab to Pedda Cheruvu by opening the sluice.

Municipal Chairman Abdullah bin Ahmed Saadi said the Burhan Khan Talab, which is spread over 250 acres, has shrunk to 72 acres. He said “our Municipality is comparatively small and has a total budget of Rs. 4.5 crore. We have spent Rs. 32 lakh for discharging rainwater and disbursing aid to flood victims.”

He said “We have urged the Municipal department to allocate housing units under a two-bedroom housing scheme to those families whose houses were submerged. We have also demanded allocation of special funds to the tune of Rs. 5 crore to avoid such situations in the future. However, we did not get any response from the government. We have started the work of draining out water from the pond using pipelines from Thursday. We hope to clear the water from the streets within the next 10 days.”