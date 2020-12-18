GHMC flood relief farce stands exposed

As per official data, the GHMC distributed Rs 10,000 cash to about 4.13 lakh families and the government deposited money into accounts of 1.26 lakh families. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: In what comes as a bizarre development, some flood-affected victims received messages from the GHMC that ex gratia amount has been deposited into their bank accounts, they were shocked to find that not even a single rupee was credited.

Several victims from Kavadiguda, whose houses were damaged in the rains in October, ran from pillar to post in all GHMC offices but each passed the buck to the other and none gave a sympathetic hearing.

The aggrieved families said that they had applied for financial aid on November 18 at a Mee Seva centre in Kavadiguda. Although around 50 families were affected in the area, only a few were fortunate to get the government largesse.

Adding to their woes, around 10 flood-affected families said that they had not received the promised Rs 10,000 compensation but they did get messages on their mobile phones about the deposit into their bank accounts.

Aakula Anu said that the rain fury had submerged their house completely. She said that all their essential commodities and electronic gadgets were under water. Anu said that during the cash distribution programme, her colony was left out since the local corporator only released funds to his henchmen.

She said that after standing in long queues with the application, she was able to submit the form Mee Seva centre on November 18, She received a message on her mobile phone on December 14 that stated: “Dear Aakula Anu garu, In view of damage to your household belongings during the recent heavy rains and flooding, an amount of Rs. 10,000 has been sanctioned for you under CM Relief Fund. This amount has been transferred to your account number 2071010084559 in Andhra Bank. We hope this will be of assistance to you and your family.” It was signed, ‘Commissioner GHMC’.

The amount has not been deposited into her account days after receiving the message.

S. Swarupa said that she was shocked at not receiving the money and rushed to the Mee Seva headquarters in Banjara Hills Road No 7, where she was told that they only collect applications and money would be deposited by the GHMC. Swarupa said that when she rushed to the GHMC headquarters in Tank Bund, the officials informed her that the money would be deposited from the State Government treasury and the civic body has no role in it.

"All our neighbours received money both by cash and online deposit. Only 10 families were left. Whom should we contact now? Who is the state government sending the messages even without depositing the compensation amount?

Attempts to contact GHMC officials proved futile as they were unavailable to comment.

As per official data, the GHMC distributed Rs 10,000 cash to about 4.13 lakh families and the government deposited money into accounts of 1.26 lakh families. However, according to Mee Seva records it has received as many as 3.52 lakh applications from November 16 to 19. The relief distribution was stopped by the SEC because of GHMC elections that were held on December 1, the results for which were announced on December 4.

The GHMC has appealed to the people not to come to Mee Seva centres to apply for ex gratia. The corporation, through its official releases, claimed that it has deposited Rs 17.33 crore to 17,333 victims on December 8 and Rs 11,10 crore to 11,103 victims a day later and Rs 9.79 crore to 9,971 victims on December 11. Overall, from December 8 till date, it has deposited Rs 65.03 crore to accounts of 35,031 beneficiaries. Over a lakh flood victims were yet to receive the financial aid that has been promised by GHMC and the state government.