Nation Other News 18 Dec 2020 Farmers decry forcib ...
Nation, In Other News

Farmers decry forcible takeover of their land for Pharma City

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 19, 2020, 12:40 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 1:34 am IST
In a bid to build world’s largest pharma city, the state government has sounded death knell of Yacharam, Kadthal, Kandukur mandals
Farmers of a few villages are worried ever since the government began “forcing” them to hand over their land for the proposed Pharma City.
 Farmers of a few villages are worried ever since the government began “forcing” them to hand over their land for the proposed Pharma City.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ground-breaking ceremony of Pharma City has drawn flak from farmers belonging to almost 18 villages in Ranga Reddy district. What has infuriated them is the CM’s assertion that 11, 000 acres of land had been acquired and shortly the remaining land would be acquired.

Those protesting under the banner of Pharma City Vyathireka Porata Committee told reporters on Friday that in his bid to build the world’s largest pharmaceutical city, the state government has sounded the death-knell of Yacharam, Kadthal and Kandukur mandals in whose 19,333 acres of land the project is coming up.

 

Committee office-bearers Dr D. Narasimha Reddy and Saraswathi Kavula said, “The Chief Minister has been telling lies. The villagers have not sold their land. We are united on this issue and we will not surrender our land.”

Saraswathi Kavula said, “Not only farmers but all people staying in the area are openly opposing the project. Despite such a determined stand taken by us, the government  is trying to bulldoze its way. We have brought the critical nature of the project to the notice of the Union Government. We urge Modi not to come for the ground-breaking ceremony respecting the sentiments of the people.”

 

Dr Narasimha Reddy said, “There are too many red category industries in Telangana state, and this government is inviting most of them in blatant violation of environmental laws. Already, pollution levels are high in the state. It has become easy for corporate houses to establish units and pollute the atmosphere in the state. The government seems unconcerned about the well-being of the people.”

Farmers belonging to villages in Yacharam, Kadthal and Kandukur mandals of Ranga Reddy district are worried ever since the government began “forcing” them to hand over their land for the proposed Pharma City.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Panga Maniamma, a farmer, said her would family consume poison if the government goes ahead with the takeover. “In my 22 acres I produce all kinds of vegetables and sell them in Hyderabad. It is our only source of livelihood.”

Kundarapu Narayana Yadhav from Talipati village said, “More than one lakh people who are dependent on agriculture will be affected in 18 villages because of Pharma City. We are three brothers and we together cultivate crops in our four acres. Pharma companies will not only deprive us of livelihood but will also pollute environment. This is our ancestral property. What are we be supposed to do after that?”

 

Anusuya of Kurmidda village stated, “My three sons and I are into agriculture. The crops that I sow are like my children. Now, they want to take over our lands, which is nothing but killing us."

...
Tags: 11, 000 acres telangana pharma city, 000 acres land acquisition pharma city telangana, yacharam kadthal kandukur lands pharma city, villagers oppose pharma city telangana, kcr invites modi ground-breaking ceremony pharma city
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The minister said responding to hospitality sector’s plight, the cabinet has approved Rs. 198.50 crore relief for restarting of hotels, function halls and restaurants.

APMERC, Rythu Bharosa phase 3 approved by Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The government has decided to waive fixed power charges of theaters for three months (April, May, and June).

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet offers sops to cine theatres

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran during a press meet after the Kerala local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI)

Demands for leadership change in Kerala units of Congress, BJP

Ola and Uber drivers are being targeted in and around Chicago and the culprits are not being identified.

Hyderabadi youth shot at in Chicago survives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Modi seeks unity among states to fight Covid rise

Mr Modi pulled up Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar for not coming up with a better strategy to combat the pandemic, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought her state’s GST dues from the Centre.

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham