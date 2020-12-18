Nation Other News 18 Dec 2020 B.Tech student dies ...
Nation, In Other News

B.Tech student dies as bike crashes into road divider on Durgam Cheruvu bridge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2020, 12:39 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2020, 12:41 am IST
Police said they were riding under the influence of alcohol and going to see the bridge at 3.30 am after celebrating a birthday party
This is the third fatal accident reported at the same place in the last two months and GHMC officials were notified to check the engineering defects. — DC Image
 This is the third fatal accident reported at the same place in the last two months and GHMC officials were notified to check the engineering defects. — DC Image

Hyderabad: A BTech final year student was killed and two others were injured when their bike crashed into a road divider on the flyover leading to the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge early on Thursday morning.

Police said they were riding under the influence of alcohol and going to see the bridge at 3.30 am after celebrating a birthday party at Yousufguda when they met with the accident.

 

The victim was identified as V. Shiva, 20, and the survivors as G. Vijay and Y. Prashant. Shiva, who was riding the bike (AP15 AH 2695) at the time of the accident, did not have a driver’s licence. None of them had their helmets on.

Shiva’s samples have been sent to a laboratory to check his blood alcohol count (BAC). The BAC of Vijay was measured at 54 and that of Prashant, whose birthday the trio was celebrating, 80.

Shiva was a native of Sircilla and staying with Shiva and Prashant, both unemployed graduates, at Yousufguda, Madhapur inspector P. Ravindra Prasad said. He said the three of them sustained injuries and Shiva succumbed on the spot. Shiva's family donated his eyes after his death, the inspector said.

 

Following a complaint, cases were booked against Vijay and Prasanth by the Madhapur police under Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) read with 109 (abetment to committ and offence) of the IPC along with Sections 184, 185 and 188 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

“The sections booked against the boys are non-bailable offences and they might face 10-plus years of jail time,” police said. 

Raghunandan Rao, Madhapur assistant commissioner of police, said this was the third fatal accident reported at the same place in the last two months. He said that GHMC officials were notified to check the engineering defects.

 

...
Tags: b.tech student dies road mishap hyderabad, durgam cheruvu cable bridge, three youths drunk durgam cheruvu bridge, engineering defect durgam cheruvu bridge
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sewage is released in this lake, which gets polluted and attracts mosquitoes.

Mosquito, typhoid cases on the rise around Hyderabad's Hatim Talab

The union has demanded redressal of grievances of students including the issue of filling up vacant seats for post-graduate courses.

University of Hyderabad student union plans 5-day protest

Usually, it is understood that if New Delhi witnesses cold temperatures then the winter would kick in over the city as well. — DC Image

Winter not chilly in Hyderabad this year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tears copies of new farm laws as he speaks at Delhi Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Kejriwal tears copies of Centre's farm laws, says cannot 'betray' farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh amends norms to regularise individual plots

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Nervous, unformed quality: What Obama's memoir says about Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(L) with former US president Barack Obama. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham