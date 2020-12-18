Nation Other News 18 Dec 2020 Ayesha’s kin t ...
Ayesha’s kin to move HC for early end to 12-year trauma

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Dec 18, 2020, 9:04 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2020, 10:07 am IST
The re-post mortem examination was conducted on December 14 of last year and its report is yet to see light of the day
The re-post mortem examination was conducted on December 14 of last year and its report is yet to see light of the day
 Forensic experts had collected hair, nails and bones during the re-post-mortem and reportedly submitted report of the same was submitted in a sealed cover to the High Court.

HYDERABAD: More than a year after the exhumation and re-post-mortem, family members of Ayesha Meera, the 17-year-old B Pharmacy student who was raped and murdered in her hostel, are still waiting for the findings of the report with the case making no headway. Ayesha’s mother was informed earlier this week that the case was handed over to Vizag CBI.

The family is now preparing to file a petition before the High Court for directions to expedite the investigation as the case has been dragged for close to 12 years. “We need them to fix a time-frame and to monitor the progress of investigation,” said, Srinivasa Rao, the lawyer fighting the case on behalf of the family.

 

“The investigators keep changing, reasons for the delay are varied and all this is happening because there is no pressure on them. We have no other option but approach the court to speed up matters. The re-post mortem examination was conducted on December 14 of last year and its report is yet to see light of the day. We are given reasons like the report has not arrived from Gandhi Hospital or that students are busy with their PG exams and now it is the pandemic. When the aggrieved mother approached the authorities, she was told about the case being handed over to Vizag CBI. The lackadaisical approach is because of lack of pressure,” said Srinivas Rao.

 

The latest official update has been in February  wherein the head injury was established on the body before her death, according to a DNA report.

Forensic experts had collected hair, nails and bones during the re-post-mortem. Sources said that the report of the same was submitted in a sealed cover to the High Court. Meanwhile, officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation said that they would shortly be submitting their progress report.

After the acquittal of Satyam Babu in a landmark judgement in March 2017, the case has been tossed around for a lead. With the name of Koneru Satish, grandson of former deputy Chief Minister Koneru Ranga Rao popping up in the case, the investigation took a new turn.

 

At the time of the incident and following the arrest of Babu, several activists alleged that police had nabbed him only to save Satish.

It was also alleged by Ayesha's parents that Koneru Satish and his friends were regular visitors to the girls hostel as it was owned by his relative, Konera Padma.

After Satish agreed for a narco analysis test during the last interrogation last December, there was no mention of it.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) should call for the test and take action but very little is being done as there is no accountability. We will be approaching the court praying for an early end to the case,” said the advocate.

 

