  
Nation Other News 18 Nov 2022 Look beyond Hyderaba ...
Nation, In Other News

Look beyond Hyderabad for IT growth: KTR to tech firms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 18, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks during the inauguration of the new office space of L&T Infotech at L&T Metro Building in HiTec City on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks during the inauguration of the new office space of L&T Infotech at L&T Metro Building in HiTec City on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is committed to transforming digital economy in Tier-II cities and has invested heavily in 'plug and play' infrastructure facilities, according to IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, who urged tech companies to look beyond Hyderabad by expanding their operations to the smaller towns to balance economic growth and generate job opportunities.

Inaugurating the new office space of L&T Infotech at L&T Metro Building in HiTec City on Friday, Rama Rao said the state government was providing several incentives to IT firms operating in Tier-II cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Adilabad.

"It is not necessary to conduct all operations from Hyderabad. There is a lot of work that can be moved to Tier-II cities. Boys and girls from small towns have more fire in their bellies. They do not want to relocate to Bengaluru, Hyderabad or any other major metropolis unless it is an absolute necessity,” he stated.

Rao stated that Tier-II clusters have several good engineering and degree colleges, and that young people from these towns want to prove themselves. He urged tech firms to capitalise on the Covid-19 situation, which had forced talent to work remotely from their hometowns and amply demonstrated that the companies' objectives can be met while working from home.

"Young people in Tier 2 cities should have the opportunity to compete. The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated that goals can be met even when people work from home. Companies operating from Tier-2 cities will have no effect on the metrics,” he added.

Using Zoho, an IT company that relocated its operations to villages, as an example, the minister asked tech firms to identify all operations that could be shifted from Hyderabad to Tier-II cities. Some of the key programmers of Zoho work from villages, not even from towns," he added.

He stated that the state government has undertaken several initiatives in recent years to improve infrastructure facilities in Hyderabad. "Despite this, increased migration from other places has caused a burden on the city's urban infrastructure,” he said.

He said the proposed elevated bus rapid transport system (eBRTS) from Nizampet to the Financial District, two flyovers that would be inaugurated in the IT corridor soon would relieve some of the strain on urban infrastructure.

He suggested that last-mile connectivity from metro stations be increased to encourage people to use public transportation and stated that the state government will provide the necessary support if the L&T Metro building stakeholders come forward to build a skywalk similar to the one at Raheja IT Park.

KTR’s takeaways

  • Expand operations in Tier II cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Adilabad.
  • The government is providing incentives to tech companies that want to relocate their operations to Tier II cities
  • In the last eight years, the government has launched several initiatives to improve 'plug and play' infrastructure facilities in Tier II cities
  • There are several good engineering and degree colleges in Tier II clusters.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao, l&t infotech, l&t metro, karimnagar


Latest From Nation

In October, an official from Cherlapalli central prison was targeted by cyberfraudsters and duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh.

Online dating is ridden with frauds, warn cybercrime experts

Justice Chandrachud (PTI file image)

HC advocates’ to meet CJI today opposing transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy

Temple EO Lavanna said the devotees who booked tickets on line will be allowed the Sparsha Darshan. (DC Image)

No Sparsha darshan at Srisailam

APSBCL had taken over sale of liquor from October 1, 2019 (Representational image: PTI)

AP to soon start digital payments at liquor outlets



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK HC rules suicide risk does not bar extradition to India

File photo of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

BSF guns down Pak drone along border in Amritsar

BSF personnel at the Shahpur border outpost fired 17 rounds after they noticed the drone coming from the Pakistani side around 4:30 am. (Representational Imag/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->