  
Nation Other News 18 Nov 2022 HC advocates’ ...
Nation, In Other News

HC advocates’ to meet CJI today opposing transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 19, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Justice Chandrachud (PTI file image)
 Justice Chandrachud (PTI file image)

HYDERABAD: A delegation of  Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) members will meet Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Saturday in Delhi and appeal to him to recall the SC Collegium recommendation for transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court.

As the office of the CJI has given the appointment, the delegation, headed by association president V. Raghunath, finalised its plan to convey the protest on the issue of Justice Reddy’s transfer.

The THCAA on Friday decided to abstain from court work on Saturday as well, and continue its protest at the High Court premises, demanding that the transfer proposal be revoked.

On Friday, most of the advocates did not come to the High Court. Those who turned up held a protest, then went to the court halls and asked the judges not to pass any adverse orders as they were away from court work for a good cause. The judges adjourned the cases.

Recalling the earlier sudden transfers of senior judges of Telangana High Court Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice Amarnath Goud as junior judges in other High Courts, speakers in the association meeting said they were clueless about the transfers  though the association was a major stakeholder in the administration of justice.

They said that such unilateral decisions by a collegium were veiled in secrecy and not subject to any scrutiny indicate a single source of unaccountable power.

The THCAA said that the Supreme Court is not an administrative or judicial supervisory court of the High Court. The self-assumed power and more importantly selective views from time to time raise serious issues of judicial independence and credibility of the justice administration system, the association members said.

THCAA members demanded that this transfer must immediately be kept in abeyance until the larger questions on the need to transfer, the power to transfer, the policy of transfer and the guidelines for transfer are discussed, debated and finalised.

...
Tags: chief justice of india d y chandrachud, telangana high court advocates association, justice abhishek reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Justice D Y Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief Justice of India
SC dismisses plea against Justice Chandrachud, terms it 'misconceived'

Latest From Nation

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

MEA staffer held for spying

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. (PTI)

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

A group of second-year Nizam College students along with student organisation activists attempted to enter the VC's chambers (Photo: https://www.nizamcollege.ac.in/)

Tension on OU campus as students storm VC’s chamber



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hyderabad: 28 suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers

Patients wait for their turn to get treatment at Sarojini Devi eye hospital at Mehdipatnam following eye related injuries after Diwali on Tuesday. (DC Image/SSR)

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK HC rules suicide risk does not bar extradition to India

File photo of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

'India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country'

Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt addresses during the MET and HTS exhibition and conference, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Look beyond Hyderabad for IT growth: KTR to tech firms

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao speaks during the inauguration of the new office space of L&T Infotech at L&T Metro Building in HiTec City on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Supreme Court to examine Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision, issues notices

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->