Government hostels in AP to be renovated under Nadu-Nedu: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 1:54 am IST
CM Jagan said that government welfare hostels in the state will be renovated and modernised (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that the government welfare hostels in the state will be renovated and modernised at a cost of Rs 3365 crore under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

The modernisation works would start with an allocation of Rs 1500 crore in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu. “It’s our responsibility to provide a good environment for these students and they should not feel as if they are in a jail,” he said.

The chief minister was holding a review meeting on the Women and Child Welfare Department held here. An action plan was drawn out for constant monitoring of the Nadu-Nedu Programme in Anganwadis, which will be implemented in 3 phases.

He asked the officials to fill all the existing vacancies in the segment to also ensure strict monitoring of the functioning of all the welfare hostels and anganwadis. He gave the green signal for appointment of 759 welfare officers and 80 caretakers in these hostels. Of these, 171 WOs would be posted in the Tribal Welfare Gurukula Hostels.

“Equip the hostels with necessary facilities and fill the vacancies of Class-IV posts in post-matric hostels. Ensure that flavoured milk is supplied to the inmates of all anganwadis in the next three months. Cleanliness and proper toilet maintenance are a must in all anganwadis. Inmates should never feel they are staying in captivity,” the CM said.

There are a total of 3,013 Gurukula Schools and hostels where the Nadu-Nedu is to be implemented. Works should be taken up in 1366 hostels and schools in the first phase. He asked the officials to take up the renovation works of the hostels in the western region of Kurnool district in the first phase.

Jagan Reddy said the first phase operations should begin in January and be completed in a year. Modernisation of kitchens should be given priority while upgrading the basic infrastructures in Gurukula hostels.

“Ensure that necessary items to run the kitchens are purchased and stored in advance. Arrange grievance cell numbers in all hostels and Anganwadis to receive complaints from hostel inmates,” he said.

Women and child welfare minister Ushasri Charan, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, principal secretary (BC welfare) Jayalakshmi, PS (women and child welfare) Ravichandra, finance secretary Satyanarayana, APDDCF MD Babu, director (women and child welfare) Siri, tribal welfare department director Jahnavi and minority welfare director Kishore were among those present.

Tags: nadu nedu, chief minister jagan mohan reddy, women and child welfare department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

MEA staffer held for spying

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. (PTI)

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

A group of second-year Nizam College students along with student organisation activists attempted to enter the VC's chambers (Photo: https://www.nizamcollege.ac.in/)

Tension on OU campus as students storm VC’s chamber



