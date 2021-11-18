Nation Other News 18 Nov 2021 Basic COVID lessons ...
Basic COVID lessons not fully learnt, laments Venkaiah Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 18, 2021, 2:09 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 7:13 am IST
He called on people to adopt healthy lifestyles and get vaccinated against Covid-19
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates the Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, actor Chiranjeevi, founder and CEO Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Sudhakar Kancharla, Chess Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli and National Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand are also seen. (R. Pavan/DC)
HYDERABAD: Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that not everyone appears to have learnt even the basic lessons taught by coronavirus. He called on people to adopt healthy lifestyles and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Around 50 per cent of people are not yet vaccinated. Do it. It is not for Modi or KCR but for yourself,” he said.

 

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Yoda LifeLine, a multi-specialty diagnostic centre here. Stating that Hyderabad boasts of state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, he said these services should be made available across the state through satellite facilities. Stressing on cost-effective diagnostic tests, Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to start a medical college in every district in the country was laudable.

“I had previously suggested a medical college in every revenue division,” he said while expressing concern at the rise of non-communicable diseases in the country.

 

In attendance were minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, megastar Chiranjeevi and sports luminaries Mohd. Azharuddin, Pullela Gopichand and Dronavalli Harika.

Founder-CEO Yoda LifeLife Sudhakar Kancharla said that they aspired to bring all diagnostic and clinical services under one roof.

“Over the next four years, this will be developed as a world-class facility and every diagnostic test available abroad will be offered here,” Kancharla said.

Srinivas Yadav said that the state government would assist the enterprise in all possible ways.

 

...
