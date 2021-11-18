Nation Other News 18 Nov 2021 Andhra Pradesh Gover ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh Governor tests COVID positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 18, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 6:55 am IST
He has since been admitted in AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for medical treatment
Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease. (DC Image)
 Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has tested positive for Covid-19. He has since been admitted in AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for medical treatment.

The Governor had taken ill after his return from New Delhi. As he complained of cold, cough and conditions similar to Covid-19, he was subject to an RT PCR test.

 

Thereafter, Harichandan was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight from Vijayawada and admitted into AIG.

A medical bulletin released by AIG Hospitals said the Governor had tested Covid-19 positive on November 15. He has been evaluated by a multidisciplinary team and his condition is stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air.

Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease. A team of experts is closely monitoring his health condition, the bulletin added.

...
Tags: covid-19, andhra pradesh governor biswabhusan harichandan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 18 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao asked officials to launch more modules and options on Dharani to make the portal more user-friendly and to resolve the issues being faced by people during property registrations on the portal. (DC File Image)

Efforts on to make Dharani user-friendly: Harish

The GRMB agreed to defer the discussion on this issue to the next meeting and asked the chief engineers of Telangana and AP to finalise the next date for the meeting. Representational Image. (AFP)

Telangana opposes GRMB visit to Devadula

These facts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under section 120-8 r/w 67-8 of IT Act, 2000 against Mohan Krishna and other unknown persons. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

CBI arrests youngster in Tirupati for online child sexual abuse

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->