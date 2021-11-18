Andhra Pradesh Governor tests COVID positive

Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has tested positive for Covid-19. He has since been admitted in AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad for medical treatment.

The Governor had taken ill after his return from New Delhi. As he complained of cold, cough and conditions similar to Covid-19, he was subject to an RT PCR test.

Thereafter, Harichandan was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight from Vijayawada and admitted into AIG.

A medical bulletin released by AIG Hospitals said the Governor had tested Covid-19 positive on November 15. He has been evaluated by a multidisciplinary team and his condition is stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air.

Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease. A team of experts is closely monitoring his health condition, the bulletin added.