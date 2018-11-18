search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Lord Ayyappa pilgrims in Kerala hit by hartal

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2018, 2:46 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 2:46 am IST
Hartal called after detention of right wing leader.
A police commando keeps vigil as devotees wait to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple on the first day of Malayalam month of Vrischikom. (Photo: PTI)
 A police commando keeps vigil as devotees wait to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple on the first day of Malayalam month of Vrischikom. (Photo: PTI)

Sabrimala: Amid tight security, thousands of pilgrims offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine early Saturday, the first day of Malayalam month ‘Vrischikom,’ even as a hartal against preventive detention of a right wing woman leader caught devotees unawares and disrupted life in Kerala.

The temple had opened Friday evening for the two-month-long annual pilgrimage season as a stand-off continued over entry of menstrual age women into the shrine. All regular pujas began this morning under the new Melshanti (chief priest) Vasudevan Namp-oothiri’s supervision. Pilgrims, including children, queued up in large numbers since the temple opened at 3 am.

 

Police is maintaining strict vigil in and around the temple complex and are using drones to monitor the movement of pilgrims at Nilackal, the base camp.  

Elsewhere, life was disrupted following the dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by Hindu outfits over the preventive detention of Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Sasikala early Saturday.

TDB seeks time to move SC
The Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala shrine, would move the SC on Monday seeking more time to implement its order allowing women of menstrual age to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple. We will move the SC on Monday through Advocate Chandra Uday Singh” TDB President A Padmakumar said.

...
Tags: sabrimala, lord ayyappa, hartal
Location: India, Kerala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hero of historic Longewala battle passes away

The man who won India the historic Battle of Longewala, Maha Vir Chakra winner Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri passed away on Saturday.

Unitech honchos living it up in Tihar Jail: Judge

Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra (R) (Photo: File/PTI)

Kurnool: Leopard found dead on tracks

A year-old leopard was found dead on the railway tracks near Chelima in the Nandyal forest division on Friday.

Delhi: 48-year-old NRI dies after falling off from hotel Taj Mansingh's terrace

The terrace garden is located two levels above the lobby and police said it did not have a boundary wall or grill. (Photo: File)

Mysuru: See the teaser of Jumboo Savari today

Tourists enjoy ‘Mysuru Dasara Open Street Carnival’ on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham