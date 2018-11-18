search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Hero of historic Longewala battle passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 18, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 2:39 am IST
He was the inspiration behind Bollywood film Border.
The man who won India the historic Battle of Longewala, Maha Vir Chakra winner Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri passed away on Saturday.
 The man who won India the historic Battle of Longewala, Maha Vir Chakra winner Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri passed away on Saturday.

Chandigarh: The man who won India the historic Battle of Longewala, Maha Vir Chakra winner Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri passed away on Saturday. The 78-year-old war veteran died at a private Hospital in Mohali. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

In the year 1997, inspired by his heroics, a film Border was made starring Sunny Deol, Akshay Khanna and Ayesha Julka. Sunny Deol played the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the movie.

 

Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri MVC, VSM was born on 22 November 1940 and retired as brigadier from the Indian Army. He was known for his heroic leadership in the famous Battle of Longewala. Later, he was awarded Maha Vir Chakra by the government.

Chandpuri was the third generation of officers to serve in the army. Both his younger uncles were pilot officers in the Indian Air Force. Chandpuri was a single child of his parents.

He was recruited into the Indian Army in 1962. Chandpuri was commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai in 1963 into the 23rd Battalion of The Punjab Regiment.

He took part in the 1965 war in the western sector. After the war, he served in the United Nations Emergency Force at Gaza (Egypt) for a year.

He also served twice as an instructor at the prestigious Infantry School, Mhow (MP) where the elite of the Indian army are imparted instructions for combat training.

During the Battle of Longewala, Chandpuri and his company of 120 soldiers, defended the post, in spite of huge odds. He defended against the 3,000-strong Pakistani 51st Infantry Brigade, backed by the 22nd armoured regiment.

Chandpuri and his company held the Pakistanis at bay for a full night until the Indian Air Force arrived in the morning. Chandpuri inspired his men, moving from bunker to bunker, encouraging them to beat back the enemy until reinforcements arrived.

Kuldip Singh Chandpuri and his men inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy.

...
Tags: brigadier kuldip singh chandpuri, battle of longewala, maha vir chakra, border




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unitech honchos living it up in Tihar Jail: Judge

Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra (R) (Photo: File/PTI)

Kurnool: Leopard found dead on tracks

A year-old leopard was found dead on the railway tracks near Chelima in the Nandyal forest division on Friday.

Delhi: 48-year-old NRI dies after falling off from hotel Taj Mansingh's terrace

The terrace garden is located two levels above the lobby and police said it did not have a boundary wall or grill. (Photo: File)

Mysuru: See the teaser of Jumboo Savari today

Tourists enjoy ‘Mysuru Dasara Open Street Carnival’ on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)

Rename Muzaffarnagar as Laxminagar: BJP MLA Sangeet Som to UP govt

'The Mughal tried to abolish our culture, specifically the Hindutva. We are working towards saving our culture. BJP is moving ahead with that goal only,' he added. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham