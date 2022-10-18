Jagan calls for flawless resurvey

Officials informed the CM that they have completed the survey work and made the records ready in 1545 villages after the survey was done with the help of drones in 6037 villages. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials at a review meeting to work on quality land resurvey and ensure villages are free from land disputes. He has also told them to ensure that a registration office is set up in village secretariats after the survey is completed.

During the review meeting on permanent land rights and land protection scheme (YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku mariu Bhu Raksha Padhakam), the chief minister asked the officials to adopt a flawless approach and follow quality and standard methods in conducting the survey of lands.

He said the main aim of the resurvey of lands, taken up after 100 years, is to overhaul the revenue system in the state and turn the villages free of land disputes and quarrels.

The survey, conducted with the involvement of thousands of special recruits and spending crores of rupees for purchase of modern survey equipment, should give no room for any manipulations. All problems that come up during the survey should be solved immediately with the help of mobile tribunals so that the data and records would be error-free and transparent, he said.

Directing the officials to have a fool-proof and time- bound plan to solve land disputes on a permanent basis during the resurvey that is going on like a Maha Yagnam, the CM said the survey should not be left incomplete anywhere.

Asking the officials to be cautious about the “attempts from certain quarters to sabotage the resurvey and sully the image of the government,” he suggested that steps be taken to establish registration offices at the village secretariats after the completion of the survey and hand over error-free documents to land owners.

Joint Collectors and RDOs should visit the village secretariats and inspect the documents for ensuring accountability of the village-level staff.

Officials informed the CM that they have completed the survey work and made the records ready in 1545 villages after the survey was done with the help of drones in 6037 villages. They are aiming to complete the survey in an extent of 13, 335 sq-km every month.

They said land records will be ready to be handed over to the land owners in the first week of November, in the first phase of the survey.

Regarding the survey of urban lands, officials said they would complete the survey work in 123 corporations and municipalities, covering 15,02, 392 acres of urban land by August, 2023.

Minister for mines, geology and forest, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, minister for municipal administration and urban development Audimulapu Suresh, principal adviser to CM and chairman of the YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Mariu Bhu Raksha Padhakam, Ajeya Kallam, and other officials were present.