Husssainsagar lake road to get a makeover for Formula E race

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Oct 18, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Within one month, the existing road around Hussainsagar Lake will be refurbished by black-topping it between NTR marg and the lake.
 Within one month, the existing road around Hussainsagar Lake will be refurbished by black-topping it between NTR marg and the lake.

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad set to host the ninth Formula E race on February 11, 2023, the Hussainsagar Lake road is likely to get a makeover. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has undertaken the work for the track re-imaging for the stretch as per the proposed track plan.

Within one month, the existing road around Hussainsagar Lake will be refurbished by black-topping it between NTR marg and the lake. Following the track work, various tests for road safety will be carried out to make the track foolproof for the adventurous Formula E racing event.  The Formula E track was about 2.80 kilometers long with 17 turns, and the HMDA officials made special arrangements for the spectators to witness the event.

"Black-topping will be done on the existing road up to the lake and dividers will be created for the people to walk along the lake shore," a senior HMDA official stated. The race circuit begins opposite the NTR Garden, travels through NTR Marg and Prasads I-Max Road, and then loops back to where it began. The track's width ranges from 9.0 to 11.0 metres. At the I-Max turning point, there will be a pit stop for vehicle arrangements. The track development work is now underway and should be finished by mid-November, the official said.

However, the lake’s view will be blocked by barricades for public safety and for convenient use of pedestrian tracks around the lake, for the next 4 months or so. The barricades will be erected at the NTR Memorial Park

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar said, “Barricading is a specialized task exclusively done for the Formula 1 to ensure safety of Formula 1 cars and drivers and the spectators. It’s a standard practice in any Formula E racing. The barricading is for the race and would be removed after the event,”

Meanwhile, HMDA officials said the proposed plan comprises a separate VIP walkway, a spectator walk route, and a pedestrian bridge to facilitate easy public mobility throughout the event. Important people and other foreign delegates will only be allowed admission through the VIP corridor in order to take their assigned seats at the audience stand.

A Spectator Walk Route will be provided between race track and viewing gallery for safe movement of spectators without causing disturbance to the tracks. In addition, pedestrian bridges would be provided at convenient locations over the race track for safe movement of viewers to reach the designated places. 

The track will undergo a battery of tests as per the standard guidelines of the race event. However, there will be no restriction on the vehicle movement, and the track will remain accessible to commuters until the event.

...
