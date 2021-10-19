Lifestyle Books and Art 18 Oct 2021 Poet from Pune wins ...
Poet from Pune wins Rayaprol prize

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2021, 2:32 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 6:56 am IST
Instituted by the city-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust, the prize is jointly administered by the Department of English, UOH
Pervin, the 13th to receive this prize, is the author of the novel ‘Urmila’, and of a collection of poetry ‘A Tinge of Turmeric’, and is the co-founder of the annual Dum Pukht Writers' Workshop. (DC Image)
 Pervin, the 13th to receive this prize, is the author of the novel ‘Urmila’, and of a collection of poetry ‘A Tinge of Turmeric’, and is the co-founder of the annual Dum Pukht Writers' Workshop. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Pervin Saket, a Pune-based writer and poet, has been declared as the winner of the 2021 Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize. This award is recognised as an important one in the field of creative writing in the country, and recognises excellence in poetry written in English by poets in the age group of 20-40 years.  Instituted by the city-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust, the prize is jointly administered by the  Trust and the Department of English, University of Hyderabad.  

Pervin, the 13th to receive this prize, is the author of the novel ‘Urmila’, and of a collection of poetry ‘A Tinge of Turmeric’, and is the co-founder of the annual Dum Pukht Writers' Workshop.

 

Tags: pervin saket, srinivas rayaprol poetry prize
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


