Poet from Pune wins Rayaprol prize

Hyderabad: Pervin Saket, a Pune-based writer and poet, has been declared as the winner of the 2021 Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize. This award is recognised as an important one in the field of creative writing in the country, and recognises excellence in poetry written in English by poets in the age group of 20-40 years. Instituted by the city-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust, the prize is jointly administered by the Trust and the Department of English, University of Hyderabad.

Pervin, the 13th to receive this prize, is the author of the novel ‘Urmila’, and of a collection of poetry ‘A Tinge of Turmeric’, and is the co-founder of the annual Dum Pukht Writers' Workshop.