Kerala govt holds talks ahead of strike by bank employees

The employees planned the strike from October 20-22 in support of which all bank employees in the State, too, propose to go on a one-day protest on October 22. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of a three-day strike from October 20 by employees of the Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) seeking wage revision and scrapping of the alleged anti-labour policy, Kerala government on Monday held discussions with the bank's managing director C V Rajendran.

The employees planned the strike from October 20-22 in support of which all bank employees in the State, too, propose to go on a one-day protest on October 22.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Finance Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a discussion with Rajendran.

Rajendran has agreed to hold talks with the united forum of CSB unions today itself, the Minister's office said in a press release.