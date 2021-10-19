Nation Other News 18 Oct 2021 KCR to visit Yadadri ...
Nation, In Other News

KCR to visit Yadadri today, announce date of reopening

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Rao will also announce the details and dates of ‘Maha Sudarshana Yagam’
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will visit Yadadri temple on Tuesday and inspect the progress of ongoing renovation works at the temple complex. (DC file photo)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will visit Yadadri temple on Tuesday and inspect the progress of ongoing renovation works at the temple complex. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will visit Yadadri temple on Tuesday and inspect the progress of ongoing renovation works at the temple complex, which are nearing completion. He will announce the date of inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple on the occasion.

Rao will also announce the details and dates of ‘Maha Sudarshana Yagam’ to be performed on the occasion of the reopening of renovated Yadadri temple for devotees. The Chief Minister visited the ashram of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on the city outskirts last week and requested him to fix 'muhurat' for the inauguration of the Yadadri temple.

 

The seer has fixed the dates for temple inauguration and for performing Maha Sudarshana Yagam which will be announced by the last week on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister recently announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Yadadri temple would be inaugurated either in the last week of November or the first week of December. He already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest during his visit to Delhi in September.

The Chief Minister wants to invite President Ramnath Kovind, Governors and Chief Ministers of various States, union ministers, heads of various political parties and several other dignitaries. While the works pertaining to the construction of the bus stand, widening and laying of works in the temple town are incomplete, the works of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple complex located on the hillock have been completed.

 

Yadadri temple has been a ‘dream project’ for Rao ever since he assumed office as the first Chief Minister of the newly-formed Telangana state in June 2014. He has visited the temple 16 times in the last seven years. He wants to give the 1,000-year-old temple a complete makeover on the lines of Tirumala. The Chief Minister renamed the Yadagirigutta temple as Yadadri in March 2015 and launched renovation works at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, which was later revised to Rs 1,200 crore, to develop the temple as a major pilgrim and tourist centre on the 14.5 acres of land on the hillock.

 

As per the original plan, the renovated temple should have been opened to pilgrims in February 2020. However, this got delayed due to works being disrupted on account of the Coronavirus pandemic.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, yadadri temple, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they were ensuring power supply without any interruptions and were assessing the quantity of power required and taking steps accordingly to avoid any disruption in power supply to the people in the state. (DC Image)

Jagan calls for strategy to meet power demand in AP

In financial terms, the year’s delay has resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 2 crore for the municipal authority. (DC Image)

Laser show at Lumbini stares at uncertain future

People owning open plots across the state will have to cough up vacant land tax (VLT) soon. (DC file photo)

Govt mulls Vacant Land Tax in all local bodies across state

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Dharani glitches: Telangana HC issues notices to state govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

SC displeased over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, BJP leaders laud him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Jammu traders not happy with policies, Reliance stores

The latest to throw its weight behind the JCCI is the National Conference (NC). (Photo: Representational)

411th Mysore Dasara festivities inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other guests inaugurating the festivities. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->