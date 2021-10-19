KCR to visit Yadadri today, announce date of reopening

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will visit Yadadri temple on Tuesday and inspect the progress of ongoing renovation works at the temple complex, which are nearing completion. He will announce the date of inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple on the occasion.

Rao will also announce the details and dates of ‘Maha Sudarshana Yagam’ to be performed on the occasion of the reopening of renovated Yadadri temple for devotees. The Chief Minister visited the ashram of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on the city outskirts last week and requested him to fix 'muhurat' for the inauguration of the Yadadri temple.

The seer has fixed the dates for temple inauguration and for performing Maha Sudarshana Yagam which will be announced by the last week on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister recently announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Yadadri temple would be inaugurated either in the last week of November or the first week of December. He already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest during his visit to Delhi in September.

The Chief Minister wants to invite President Ramnath Kovind, Governors and Chief Ministers of various States, union ministers, heads of various political parties and several other dignitaries. While the works pertaining to the construction of the bus stand, widening and laying of works in the temple town are incomplete, the works of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple complex located on the hillock have been completed.

Yadadri temple has been a ‘dream project’ for Rao ever since he assumed office as the first Chief Minister of the newly-formed Telangana state in June 2014. He has visited the temple 16 times in the last seven years. He wants to give the 1,000-year-old temple a complete makeover on the lines of Tirumala. The Chief Minister renamed the Yadagirigutta temple as Yadadri in March 2015 and launched renovation works at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, which was later revised to Rs 1,200 crore, to develop the temple as a major pilgrim and tourist centre on the 14.5 acres of land on the hillock.

As per the original plan, the renovated temple should have been opened to pilgrims in February 2020. However, this got delayed due to works being disrupted on account of the Coronavirus pandemic.