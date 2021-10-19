Nation Other News 18 Oct 2021 HYDERABAD celebrates ...
Nation, In Other News

HYDERABAD celebrates grand Milad-un-Nabi today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Oct 19, 2021, 3:14 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 6:54 am IST
The Muslim community celebrates this festival by following the teachings of prophet Muhammad and by feeding the poor and by giving alms
Illuminated macca masjid illuminated near charminar ahead of milad un nabi. (DC Image)
 Illuminated macca masjid illuminated near charminar ahead of milad un nabi. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The festival of humanity, Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated grandly this year in the city after a gap of two years due to Covid. The Milad-un-Nabi is observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed as a new era of peace and prosperity began with his birth, according to the Muslim community.

The Muslim community celebrates this festival by following the teachings of prophet Muhammad and by feeding the poor and by giving alms, said Syed Aneesuddin, chairman, reception committee, Yaum-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen, organised by All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat.  

 

However, a few people are also observing this year's festival with a heavy heart and deep grief as more than 300 Eminent Islamic scholars from across India as well their near and dear ones passed away during the pandemic. “We must fight to end Islamophobia and by spreading the teachings of Prophet Muhammed of peace and harmony,” added Syed Aneesuddin.

The festival is observed by propagating that Islam is a religion of peace, love, brotherhood and equality. There is no room for any kind of terrorism or extremism in Islam, said Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez, a senior member of the community.

 

Many in the city are celebrating the festival by offering special prayers, said Mohammad Mushtaq Mallik, president TMS.

“I thank the government for allowing us to celebrate the festival in a grand manner this year. We put up lights in our lanes, masjids and are disturbing food and clothes to everybody. This year we will also be helping those who are suffering from Covid or those who lost their family members because of Covid,” said Syed Ali Raj Mohameed, president, Jaan Nisaran-e-Mehdi Maood Alaihis Salam (JNM).

All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat’s 72nd annual public meeting will be held on Tuesday at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 9 am to 1 pm. Known as Jalsa-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen, the public meeting is a grand annual affair organised by the Tameer-e-Millat. The topic for the 72nd annual Jalsa is ‘Solutions to Contemporary Problems Faced by Muslims'. Every year, renowned political leaders and Islamic scholars from different organisations deliver talks.

 

...
Tags: milad-un-nabi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The police suspects that the victims were killed with a sharp weapon apparently by someone known to them in cold blood in connection with a property dispute regarding the house. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Top executive, driver killed in Kolkata, deaths still a mystery

Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 20. (PTI file photo)

Andhra Pradesh declares Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday today

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (left) assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Monday and he was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Prashanth Kumar Mishra. By Arrangement.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari takes charge as Andhra Pardesh HC judge

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, in Israel. (PTI)

India, Israel will restart FTA talks, set June deadline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Don't kill 'man-eater' tiger, Madras high court tells state government

Last week, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj had issued orders to ‘hunt down’ the tiger in Nilgiris district. (Representational image: PTI)

IT lens on Pawar sisters

Speaking with the reporters, Pawar said that he and his institutions are regularly paying the taxes and being a finance minister of the state, he knows its importance. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->