HYDERABAD celebrates grand Milad-un-Nabi today

Hyderabad: The festival of humanity, Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated grandly this year in the city after a gap of two years due to Covid. The Milad-un-Nabi is observed every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed as a new era of peace and prosperity began with his birth, according to the Muslim community.

The Muslim community celebrates this festival by following the teachings of prophet Muhammad and by feeding the poor and by giving alms, said Syed Aneesuddin, chairman, reception committee, Yaum-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen, organised by All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat.

However, a few people are also observing this year's festival with a heavy heart and deep grief as more than 300 Eminent Islamic scholars from across India as well their near and dear ones passed away during the pandemic. “We must fight to end Islamophobia and by spreading the teachings of Prophet Muhammed of peace and harmony,” added Syed Aneesuddin.

The festival is observed by propagating that Islam is a religion of peace, love, brotherhood and equality. There is no room for any kind of terrorism or extremism in Islam, said Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez, a senior member of the community.

Many in the city are celebrating the festival by offering special prayers, said Mohammad Mushtaq Mallik, president TMS.

“I thank the government for allowing us to celebrate the festival in a grand manner this year. We put up lights in our lanes, masjids and are disturbing food and clothes to everybody. This year we will also be helping those who are suffering from Covid or those who lost their family members because of Covid,” said Syed Ali Raj Mohameed, president, Jaan Nisaran-e-Mehdi Maood Alaihis Salam (JNM).

All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat’s 72nd annual public meeting will be held on Tuesday at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 9 am to 1 pm. Known as Jalsa-e-Rahmatul lil Alameen, the public meeting is a grand annual affair organised by the Tameer-e-Millat. The topic for the 72nd annual Jalsa is ‘Solutions to Contemporary Problems Faced by Muslims'. Every year, renowned political leaders and Islamic scholars from different organisations deliver talks.