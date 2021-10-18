Nation Other News 18 Oct 2021 Anti-Corruption depa ...
Anti-Corruption department raids locations of former Tamil Nadu minister

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 10:36 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 10:36 am IST
The search operation began early in the morning
Vijayabaskar's residence was earlier searched by the Income Tax department in May 2017. (Photo: ANI)
 Vijayabaskar's residence was earlier searched by the Income Tax department in May 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Wing in Tamil Nadu on Monday conducted raids at locations of former state health minister C Vijayabaskar in connection with disproportionate assets case.

The search operation began early in the morning. Further details are awaited.

 

Vijayabaskar's residence was earlier searched by the Income Tax department in May 2017. Several income tax officials raided Vijayabaskar's Greenways Road residence and other locations in Pudukkottai and Trichy.

The officials also raided several premises belonging to the minister and his relatives in Chennai and other districts owing to allegations of involvement in cash distribution to voters in RK Nagar constituency where a by-election was held on April 12, 2017.

Vijayabaskar is the fourth former AIADMK minister to be searched by DVAC. Earlier this year, it conducted searches at more than 20 places in connection with the corruption cases belonging to AIADMK leader and former Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani.

 

...
