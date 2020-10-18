The Indian Premier League 2020

Hyderabad flood victims test positive for COVID in relief camps

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 18, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
The government also pressed into service 42 mobile health centres to reach out to people in flood hit areas
After respite from the rain for a day, heavy showers on Saturday evening lashed Hyderabad catching denizens unawares. — P Surendra photo
 After respite from the rain for a day, heavy showers on Saturday evening lashed Hyderabad catching denizens unawares. — P Surendra photo

Nineteen people who were shifted to the rescue and relief camps set up for flood victims in the GHMC area over the past few days have tested positive for Covid-19. In all, 2,000 of the flood victims who exhibited symptoms that could be related to Covid-19 were tested. The GHMC has set up 165 such camps.

According to health minister Etala Rajendar, all those identified as Covid-19 positive were shifted to government hospitals for treatment. Health camps set up at the rescue centres have so far screened 16,000 people for their health, and treatment and medicines have been provided to those who need them.

 

In addition to the health camps that are functioning round the clock, the government also pressed into service 42 mobile health centres to reach out to people in flood hit areas but did not require evacuation.

The minster thanked doctors, nurses and other health department staff who have been working hard for controlling Covid-19 and now stepped up to assist flood victims. “Every precaution must be taken to ensure no waterborne disease or other seasonal disease begins spreading following the floods,” Rajendar said at a meeting with senior department officials where he reviewed the services being provided to flood victims.

 

“Masks and sanitisers are being handed to everyone in the rescue centres and drinking water is being provided,” he said, adding that everyone must take precautions and ensure they consume only clean drinking water that is preferably boiled first.

Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains, ghmc, telangana floods, hyderabad flood
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


