AP CM Jagan writes to Amit Shah, seeks Rs 2250 crore aid

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking Rs 2,250 crore financial assistance to AP for flood relief. AP has been severely affected by the heavy rains and floods, said the CM, asking for a Central team to be sent to assess the damage.

Lamenting that despite the desperate work of NDRF and SDRF personnel in flood relief operations, 14 people were killed, Reddy said that according to preliminary estimates by various departments, the losses amount to about Rs 4,450 crore.

Asking the Centre to help AP in this emergency situation, Reddy sought the release of an immediate advance of at least Rs 1,000 crore which is required to undertake large-scale relief operations.

The state has suffered financially with Covid-19 and now these rains and floods have made the situation even worse, said the CM, appealing on behalf of the flood-affected in the state.

Stating that the government had issued severe alert warnings for the last three days in many places and evacuated people from the low-lying areas to safer areas (relief camps), Reddy added that earlier heavy rains were registered in August and September but recent rains have been unprecedented causing immense damage in the state.