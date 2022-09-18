  
APCRDA slashes prices of plots in four townships

Published Sep 18, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2022, 1:36 am IST
There are 18 lots with 424 residential / commercial facilities in commercially developing areas of Vijayawada Payakapuram, Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal, Amaravati, and Tenali Chenchupet townships as well as in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation. (DC File Image)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner Vivek Yadav announced that plots with well-developed facilities in four townships of NTR and Guntur districts will now be available at reduced registration charges and on easy instalments. There will also be a five percent rebate on 100 percent payment.

He said interested buyers can participate in the e-tender for plots whose prices have been revised. There are 18 lots with 424 residential / commercial facilities in commercially developing areas of Vijayawada Payakapuram, Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal, Amaravati, and Tenali Chenchupet townships as well as in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Corporation.

The APCRDA commissioner underlined that the price for registration of plots in Payakapuram in Vijayawada has been slashed from ₹25,000 to ₹15,000 for residential, school, health centre and cinema theatre plots, and from ₹27,000 to ₹16,500 for commercial plots.

Registration prices in Amaravati Township Mangalagiri has been slashed from ₹16,000 to ₹9,600 for school, health centre and cinema theatre plots, from ₹17,800 to ₹10, 680 for residential and for commercial from ₹17,600 to ₹10,580.

The revised registration price for commercial plots at the Truck Terminal in Ibrahimpatnam has been reduced from ₹11,000 to ₹6,600.

The revised registration price for plots in Chenchupet in Tenali for health centre, school and cinema theatre is down from ₹32,000 to ₹19,200 and from ₹35,200 to ₹21,120 for commercial.

Vivek Yadav said buyers can participate in the e-auction through https://konugolu.ap.gov.in

Tags: land prices, andhra pradesh capital region development authority
Location: India, Telangana


