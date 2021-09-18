Panels on KRMB, GRMB meet at Jalasoudha to discuss gazette notification

The Gencos of the respective states were asked to submit reports on handing over of the thermal power stations at irrigation projects and allocate required staff to run thermal power stations under the control of the boards. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: The sub-committees on Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards (KRMB and GRMB) met at Jalasoudha here on Friday to discuss implementing the Centre's Gazette notification from October 14.

The committees asked the Telangana and AP governments to provide details within 10 days on the staff who will be allocated for maintenance and operation of projects after KRBM and GRMB take over projects on Krishna and Godavari from October 14.

The committees asked the respective state governments to submit reports on the process of handing over projects to respective river boards, allocating sufficient staff for the smooth functioning of the boards and for operation and maintenance of irrigation projects.

The Gencos of the respective states were asked to submit reports on handing over of the thermal power stations at irrigation projects and allocate required staff to run thermal power stations under the control of the boards.