Nation Other News 18 Sep 2021 Panels on KRMB, GRMB ...
Nation, In Other News

Panels on KRMB, GRMB meet at Jalasoudha to discuss gazette notification

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 18, 2021, 7:28 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2021, 8:39 am IST
The committees asked Telangana, AP governments to provide details within 10 days on the staff tol be allocated for operation of projects
The Gencos of the respective states were asked to submit reports on handing over of the thermal power stations at irrigation projects and allocate required staff to run thermal power stations under the control of the boards. — Representational image/DC
 The Gencos of the respective states were asked to submit reports on handing over of the thermal power stations at irrigation projects and allocate required staff to run thermal power stations under the control of the boards. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: The sub-committees on Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards (KRMB and GRMB) met at Jalasoudha here on Friday to discuss implementing the Centre's Gazette notification from October 14.

The committees asked the Telangana and AP governments to provide details within 10 days on the staff who will be allocated for maintenance and operation of projects after KRBM and GRMB take over projects on Krishna and Godavari from October 14.

 

The committees asked the respective state governments to submit reports on the process of handing over projects to respective river boards, allocating sufficient staff for the smooth functioning of the boards and for operation and maintenance of irrigation projects.

The Gencos of the respective states were asked to submit reports on handing over of the thermal power stations at irrigation projects and allocate required staff to run thermal power stations under the control of the boards.

...
Tags: krishna and godavari river management boards, jalasoudha, krishna godavari irrigation projects, thermal power stations of krishna godavri projects
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The student had travelled to Tezpur from her hometown Biswanath Chariali on Wednesday to appear in the entrance exam of Jorhat’s Assam Agricultural University. (Image credit: Social media)

Big storm over short pants in Assam

The 22-acre land, where a fruit market is located, is to be shifted from Gaddiannaram to Koheda village in Peddamberpet mandal. (Representational image: AFP)

Telangana High Court directive to government on Gaddiannaram land

Officials say the cards are being issued to provide workers directly the benefits of social security schemes. — Representational image/DC

Technical snag makes e-Shram registration tough

As many as 116 static cranes, apart from 56 mobile cranes, will be used at 33 locations. HMDA will remove idols soon after their immersion from Hussainsagar and NTR Marg. — Representational image/DC

All set for Ganesh immersion on Sunday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Kerala Tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists

The design of the app. (Photo: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->