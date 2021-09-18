Nation Other News 18 Sep 2021 Crocodiles in Tungab ...
Nation, In Other News

Crocodiles in Tungabhadra River causing panic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 18, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Tungabhadra is famous for its rocks, where crocodiles make their appearance frequently
People living upstream and downstream of Tungabhadra are in panic over a large number of crocodiles being present along the river near their habitations. | DC Photo
 People living upstream and downstream of Tungabhadra are in panic over a large number of crocodiles being present along the river near their habitations. | DC Photo

ANANTAPUR: People living upstream and downstream of Tungabhadra are in panic over a large number of crocodiles being present along the river near their habitations. The river flows towards Mantralayam in Kurnool district from Raichur and Koppal districts of Karnataka.

Tungabhadra is famous for its rocks, where crocodiles make their appearance frequently. A crocodile was put inside a cage after being found close to Karnataka minister Anand Singh residence in Hospet town of Vijayanagar district. In another instance, a priest M. Vishnu had a miraculous escape from a crocodile near the bank of the river at St. Naraharitheertha Brindavan on outskirts of Hampi last month. The Brindavan is located on an island, which is reached by devotees with the help of small boats.

 

“When I went to get water from the river for pooja, the crocodile attacked me. I luckily escaped unhurt,” Vishnu recalled later. Three years ago, a seven-foot crocodile weighing about 300 kg was found dead on the river bed. It died after being unable to digest a sheep near Anegondi. M.S. Somalingappa, MLA from Bellary district, raised in the Karnataka assembly the threat posed by crocodiles to habitations near Tungabhadra River. The MLA sought action from forest and departments concerned for saving people and cattle living in these habitations.

 

AP irrigation authorities say they always exercise caution when inspecting banks of Tungabhadra River and its main canals.

In fact, historians say crocodiles were a major issue even when the Vijayanagar Empire flourished under Emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya. The 35-km Tungabhadra Otter Conservation Reserve (TOCR), which stretches from Tungabhadra Dam to Kampli, once harboured a good number of smooth-coated otters, mugger crocodiles, four species of rare turtles and hundreds of species of fish listed as vulnerable and endangered under International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

 

...
Tags: crocodiles, tungabhadra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

A huge cut out of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was also set up on the dais. — DC Image

Komaram Bheem, Ramji Gond turn focal point of BJP meet

The VUDA refused to extend the lease and Harshavardhan went to High Court and got directions to the state government. (DC Photo)

Andhra Pradesh HC upholds single bench order on Fusion Foods

Panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar sought uninterrupted power supply at counting centres, another training phase for the counting staff. — Representational image/DC

Andhra Pradesh officials gear up for tomorrow’s counting of parishad votes

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Telangana, Etala Rajendar said that it was the need of hour to get the state “liberated from the clutches of KCR.” — DC Image

Opposition leaders observe Telangana Liberation Day, lash out at KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Kerala Tourism dept launches mobile app for tourists

The design of the app. (Photo: Twitter/@KeralaTourism)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->