Telangana revises land regularisation rates

The land regularlisation norms follow the scheme that was in operation in 2005.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday revised the land regularisation rates under the Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders amending certain clauses in the rules under Government Order No. 135, dated September 16. Under the revised rules, the government provides seven slabs instead of the four proposed in GO No. 131, dated August 31, like in the old LRS scheme of 2015.

Under the new slabs, the government prescribes regularisation charges in accordance with the market value of the plot as of August 26, 2020 (sub-registrar value).

Regularisation charges for sub-registrar value of less than Rs 3,000 per square yard will be 20 per cent, between Rs 3,001 and Rs 5,000 30 per cent, between Rs 5,001 and Rs 10,000 40 per cent, between Rs 10,001 and Rs 20,000 50 per cent, between Rs 20,001 and Rs 30,000 60 per cent, between Rs 30,001 and Rs 50,000 80 per cent and above Rs 50,000 per square yard sub-registrar value will be 100 per cent.

The revised rules specified that if 10 per cent open space is not available in the unapproved layout, pro-rata open space charges at 14 per cent of the plot value prevailing as on the date of registration of the plot will be collected, instead of the prevailing rate as on August 26, 2020.

In the amended GO, the LRS regularisation charges include the NALA fee (for conversion of agricultural to non-agricultural land use) and no separate NALA fee is to be paid by LRS applicants.

After issuing GO No 135, Kumar said the rules had been revised in view of a number of requests stating that the regularisation charges were very high when compared to those in the LRS scheme of the year 2015.

This issue was also raised by MLAs in the Assembly on Wednesday and minister K.T. Rama Rao said the LRS regularisation charges will be revised to make them similar to the ones in the LRS scheme of 2015.