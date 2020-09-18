1-minute rule sees many aspirants miss Eamcet

Kakinada: The stipulation that students will not be allowed to write the AP Eamcet-2020 even if they are late by “one minute” has left many aspirants heartbroken. The Eamcet commenced on Thursday and will continue till September 25.

Because of restrictions owing to Covid-19 pandemic, many students arrived late at their examination centres. But severe disappointment faced those who were just on the border of in-time. Eamcet authorities denied entry to students who were just a minute late.

A tearful P. Vara Prasad said, “I have prepared for two years at a private college in Kakinada with the ambition of becoming a computer engineer. I had reached the examination centre one-and-a-half hours ahead. But I had to take my online hall ticket with photographs from an internet centre. I got delayed there. I reached just a minute late but authorities denied me entry.” Vara Prasad is the son of an autorickshaw driver.

Another student, J. Mahendra of Tuni, said that due to lack of transportation, he had to hire a car to reach his centre at Kakinada. But he was denied entry even though he was almost on time. There were many such students seen waiting despondently outside the examination centres hoping for a miracle that never happened.

Eamcet-2020 convener V. Ravindra underlined that students had been adequately cautioned about the rule. Still the students came late. Parents of students have, however, alleged that delay was due to inexperienced supervisors taking a long time in checking hall tickets. They have appealed to CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as officials to relax the rule.