K'taka govt makes singing of national anthem compulsory in schools and PU colleges

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 1:43 pm IST
The order dated August 17 is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges.. (Representational image: DC)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order mandating all schools and pre-university colleges in the state to make students sing the national anthem every morning, during the mass prayer.

The order dated August 17 is applicable to all government, aided and private schools and pre-university colleges.

According to the order, despite the government order being in force in this regard, some primary and secondary schools in Bengaluru have not been practising the mass singing of the national anthem during morning prayers, and the government has received complaints about this.

It said following the complaints, Deputy Directors of the Department of Public Instruction, Bengaluru North and South divisions have visited the schools concerned and confirmed that the singing of national anthem in the morning prayer was not happening there.

The order cites Section 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, which gives the government the power to issue directions.

The order also says in case of lack of space for mass prayer, the national anthem should be sung in the classrooms.

