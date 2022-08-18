  
Nation Other News 18 Aug 2022 Historian traces Gan ...
Nation, In Other News

Historian traces Gandavaram to 12th Century

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 1:30 am IST
Udaya Kaleswara Temple is so named because Cholas built it in such a way that rays of sunrise touch Lord Kaleswara every day. (Photo:DC)
 Udaya Kaleswara Temple is so named because Cholas built it in such a way that rays of sunrise touch Lord Kaleswara every day. (Photo:DC)

NELLORE: Dr. Govindu Surendra, assistant professor of history at SKR Government Degree College, Gudur, has traced the historicity of Gandavaram village in Nellore district to AD 1182 and has identified its historical landmarks from the pages of history.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr. Surendra said Chola King Manuma Ganda Gopaludu, then ruler of Nellore region holding the title Ganda, built this village as well as the Udaya Kaleswara Temple in Gandavaram during AD 1182.

The temple is so named because Cholas built it in such a way that rays of sunrise touch Lord Kaleswara every day.

There are five stone inscriptions at this temple. As per these inscriptions, Shri Kulottanga Chola Maharaja, crowned as Tribhuvana Chakravarti, donated generously to this temple. While one inscription is completely unknown, the remaining four talk about construction of the temple, surrounding villages, and various land grants and constructions in various stages of development. All inscriptions are in ancient Telugu and Tamil languages.

The inscriptions mention details of donations made in the presence of rulers for the temple festivals, maintenance of the flower garden and incense lamp offerings.

There is another ancient temple of Lord Venugopala Swamy in this village, which was built in 1613 A.D. An inscription in the temple states that Obanainin, a local resident belonging to Pacharla Gotra, paying respects to Tirumala Tatacharyulu, the Sima ruler Velugoti Venkatapati Nayiningaru, built the stone compound wall of the temple in honour of his ancestors and parents.

Dr. Govindu Surendra wants state government and officials to preserve these monuments with many historical features for creating awareness about the past glory of the region within the future generations.

He suggested that Udaya Kaleswara Temple could also be included in the heritage tourism circuit, as it is reachable in just 10 minutes from NH-16 near Rajupalem.

...
Tags: cholas, gandavaram village, udaya kaleswara temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

BJP activists celebrated the completion of 1,000 kilometres of Sanjay’s padayatra at Appireddypally crossroad and set up a pylon to mark the spot. (DC Image)

In between flexi war, BJP celebrated 1000 kms completion of Padayatra

There is unrest within local body representatives like sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs who have got elected on the ticket of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Many TRS local body members under pressure to resign

During the investigation, the police could not prove the charges against the accused. (Representional Image)

Two acquitted in bid to kidnap ‘non-existent’ doc case

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Be vigilant of divisive forces: KCR tells people



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Prima facie Talaq-E-Hasan not so improper, women too have option of “Khula”: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->