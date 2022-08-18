Devotees to get copper coins depicting gods at Warangal's historical temples

The copper coins with the idols of Shiva Lingam and Nandi prepared by the temple authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district. (DC Image)

Karimnagar/Warangal: The authorities of various historical temples, including Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple situated in Vemulawada and Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple situated in Dharmapuri of erstwhile Karimnagar and Sri Bhadrakali temple situated in Hanamkonda of erstwhile Warangal districts inaugurated the copper coins made with the idols of presiding deities of respective temples at the temple premises.

On the instructions issued by the Telangana State Endowment department, the authorities of famous temples prepared the copper coins with the idols of presiding deities and opened the counters at the temple premises to sell the coins to the devotees.

The authorities of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple prepared the copper coins with a 5 gramme weight with one side Shivalingam and the other side Nandi, and fixed at Rs 70 per coin. The temple executive officer, Krishnaveni, inaugurated the copper coins and purchased the first coin.

In Dharmapuri, the authorities of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple prepared the copper coins with a 10 gramme weight with one side idols of Narsimha Swamy and Laxmi Devi while the other side had the temple name and fixed the price at Rs 80 per coin.

The temple executive officer, S. Srinivas, inaugurated the coins and opened a special counter at the temple premises to sell the coins to the devotees. He also informed that for the convenience of the devotees, they are going to prepare copper coins with idols of gods with a 5 gramme weight.

The authorities of Sri Bhadrakali temple prepared the copper coins with a 5 gramme weight with one side idol of the Goddess Bhadrakali temple and the other side Sri Chakram, and fixed the price at Rs 50 per coin. The temple's executive officer, Sheshu Bharati, inaugurated the coins.