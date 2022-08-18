  
Nation Other News 18 Aug 2022 Devotees to get copp ...
Nation, In Other News

Devotees to get copper coins depicting gods at Warangal's historical temples

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 18, 2022, 4:04 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2022, 7:37 am IST
The copper coins with the idols of Shiva Lingam and Nandi prepared by the temple authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district. (DC Image)
 The copper coins with the idols of Shiva Lingam and Nandi prepared by the temple authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district. (DC Image)

Karimnagar/Warangal: The authorities of various historical temples, including Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple situated in Vemulawada and Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple situated in Dharmapuri of erstwhile Karimnagar and Sri Bhadrakali temple situated in Hanamkonda of erstwhile Warangal districts inaugurated the copper coins made with the idols of presiding deities of respective temples at the temple premises.

On the instructions issued by the Telangana State Endowment department, the authorities of famous temples prepared the copper coins with the idols of presiding deities and opened the counters at the temple premises to sell the coins to the devotees.

The authorities of Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple prepared the copper coins with a 5 gramme weight with one side Shivalingam and the other side Nandi, and fixed at Rs 70 per coin. The temple executive officer, Krishnaveni, inaugurated the copper coins and purchased the first coin.

In Dharmapuri, the authorities of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple prepared the copper coins with a 10 gramme weight with one side idols of Narsimha Swamy and Laxmi Devi while the other side had the temple name and fixed the price at Rs 80 per coin.

The temple executive officer, S. Srinivas, inaugurated the coins and opened a special counter at the temple premises to sell the coins to the devotees. He also informed that for the convenience of the devotees, they are going to prepare copper coins with idols of gods with a 5 gramme weight.

The authorities of Sri Bhadrakali temple prepared the copper coins with a 5 gramme weight with one side idol of the Goddess Bhadrakali temple and the other side Sri Chakram, and fixed the price at Rs 50 per coin. The temple's executive officer, Sheshu Bharati, inaugurated the coins.

...
Tags: telangana news, historical temples
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 18 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Single-use plastics will be banned in the temple town of Srisailam from August 26, the temple authorities announced on Wednesday.

Single-use plastics to be banned in Srisailam

News

Transactions of two realtors under I-T lens

Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (DC File Photo)

Corruption exceeded all limits in execution of KLIS project: Union minister

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (Photo:PTI)

Bihar's new law minister has warrant against him?



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Prima facie Talaq-E-Hasan not so improper, women too have option of “Khula”: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->