Nation Other News 18 Aug 2021 Suhanjana Gopinath, ...
Nation, In Other News

Suhanjana Gopinath, newly-appointed female Odhuvar takes charge at Chennai temple

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Gopinath was appointed as the Odhuvar (the one who recites hymns) of the Dhenupureeswarar Temple by the state government
Suhanjana Gopinath (ANI)
 Suhanjana Gopinath (ANI)

Chennai: Suhanjana Gopinath took charge on Wednesday as the Odhuvar at Dhenupureeswarar Temple in Chennai.

Gopinath is 28 years old of age and was appointed as the Odhuvar (the one who recites hymns) of the Dhenupureeswarar Temple by the state government.

 

"I studied under Karur Saminathan for 3 years. I want to spread the message of Thevaram & Thiruvasagam," said Gopinath.

"It is not a job opportunity. It is something cultural. There is a structure. We studied for 10-15 years before coming here. But today, one can do a course for 3 months or a year, get a certificate and come here to this temple. This is a problem. We are doing work in the temple with a formula, but nowadays there is not a formula. They only want Tamil priests, not Sanskrit and Hindi ones," said a Sivachariyar named Sudhakar on the appointment.

 

"High Court has said that people should not be appointed like that, but it is being done," added Sudhakar.

On August 16, three non-Brahmin priests (archakars) were appointed at temples run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department of the state government.

...
Tags: hindu hymns, dhenupureeswarar temple, non-brahmin priests
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Vijayan requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product this Onam so that the joy of the festive season can be passed on to another family. (DC file photo)

Kudumbashree organising marketing fairs on Onam, products available online: Kerala CM

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a cinema hall, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (PTI /Kunal Patil)

COVID-19: India logs 35,178 new cases, 440 fatalities

Shashi Tharoor with his wife Sunanda Pushkar (ANI file photo)

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor discharged by Delhi court

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with her mother Krishna Kumari. (ANI)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's mother passes away



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Giant sea waves swallow centuries-old temple in Odisha's Kendrapara district

Locals would perceive the shrine as the

Feel like losing a lion, CJI on Nariman’s retirement

Saying Justice Nariman was a “lion who guarded the judicial institution”, Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for his “erudition, clarity of thought and scholarly approach”. — PTI

Kerala opposition leader launches anti-dowry help desk

Anti-dowry help desk toll-free number. (Twitter/@vdsatheesan)

Nation set for launch of seaplane services

It aims to enhance seamless connectivity by promoting eco-friendly transportation through seaplanes while also giving fillip to the tourism industry. — Representational image/AFP

Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order

Gujarat High Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->