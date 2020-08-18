Torrential rains in Telangana put state on flood alert, KCR reviews situation

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed the official machinery to be on high alert as the state is experiencing heavy rain fall and floods and take the necessary measures to prevent any loss to property or lives.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review on the rains and floods situation in the State, with senior officials from the various departments and the ministers at Pragathi Bhavan.

He reviewed district-wise situation and suggested necessary action on rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures to prevent any loss of life and property.

He wanted the officials to remain on high alert especially in the worst affected districts like Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and others.

In view of forecast of heavy to very heavy rains may continue to lash the state in the next three to four days, he directed that officers to take up relief and rescue measures on a war footing at the required

places.

He wanted setting up the Control Rooms wherever they are necessary and monitor the situation 24-hours. The Telangana CM told the officers that there was no dearth of funds to undertake relief measures and hence no one should bother about the availability of funds.

He instructed officials to set up relief camps all over the state in the areas where there is danger from the floodwaters make arrangements for the supply of food, shelter in these camps. Supply Masks and sanitizers to prevent people from Covid.

KCR congratulated the Electricity department for efficiently managing the situation despite the natural calamity, maintaining the power Grid though there was substantial increase in the demand and for ensuring continuous supply of the power.

He also congratulated the Municipal Administration Department for ensuing that there was no major damage or inconvenience in Hyderabad and other cities. He said though as on date, the situation is under control, but the the next three to four days are crucial. KCR made it clear that the government’s aim is that however massive may be the calamity, there should not be any loss to life.

Stating that there is possibility of heavy flood in Godavari river in the coming days, he asked officers to identify the low-lying villages and areas in Eturu Nagaram, Mangampet Mandals along with other areas and shift people from these areas to safer places.

He asked Ministers, Public Representatives to stay wherever they are and monitor the relief measures. He directed the Agriculture officials to prepare estimates about the crops damage due to rain and floods.

While continuing the measures to combat the situation now, officials should prepare a permanent strategy to face such calamities in the future, he added.