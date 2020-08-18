COVID-19: Maharashtra, Andhra and Karnataka top active cases list

A medic collects swab from an elderly woman for COVID-19 testing at Sanjeevini Bus which was set up at Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday. — Murali Krishna photo

Followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka has the third highest active cases in India. Karnataka has 80,643 active cases till Monday evening.

As per the Covid bulletin issued by the PIB on August 17, Maharashtra topped the active cases list with more than 1.5 lakh cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 85,945 cases.

Since Sunday evening, Karnataka registered 6,317 fresh Corona positive cases as per the daily media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of discharges surpassed the fresh cases. On Monday there were 7,071 patients who were recovered from Corona were discharged and sent to their homes.

Bengaluru had the highest discharges with 2,190 people getting discharged on Monday.

While Bengaluru added 2,053 fresh cases, Mysuru had 597 cases, Shivamogga with 397 cases and Bellari with 319 cases. Other districts had less than 300 fresh cases.

In the past week the number of testing in a day which crossed 50,000 witnessed only 37,700 tests. The number of samples tested has crossed 20 lakh.

Deaths consistently is over one century every day and since Sunday evening the state reported 115 deaths. With this the death tally in the state has crossed 4,000 and stand at 4,062 with major contribution from Bengaluru.