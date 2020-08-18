146th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,694,614

47,310

Recovered

1,968,175

50,099

Deaths

51,059

762

Maharashtra60435842851420265 Tamil Nadu3439452839375886 Andhra Pradesh2966092091002732 Karnataka2269661414913956 Uttar Pradesh1582161048082515 Delhi1533671383014214 West Bengal119578897032473 Bihar10661876706542 Telangana9225570132703 Gujarat79816626792800 Assam7966856735197 Odisha6229443780406 Rajasthan6198946652886 Haryana4804040610550 Madhya Pradesh46385350251128 Kerala4614030025170 Punjab3269520180862 Jammu and Kashmir2889221296548 Jharkhand2406715348255 Chhatisgarh1599310598148 Uttarakhand124938485158 Goa119948058111 Puducherry80294627114 Tripura7219528659 Manipur4687273417 Himachal Pradesh4174283418 Nagaland345515307 Arunachal Pradesh274118935 Chandigarh2216118330 Meghalaya14206796 Sikkim11877011 Mizoram7893720
Nation Other News 18 Aug 2020 COVID-19: Maharashtr ...
Nation, In Other News

COVID-19: Maharashtra, Andhra and Karnataka top active cases list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Aug 18, 2020, 7:26 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2020, 7:26 am IST
Maharashtra tops the active cases list with more than 1.5 lakh cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 85,945 cases
A medic collects swab from an elderly woman for COVID-19 testing at Sanjeevini Bus which was set up at Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday. — Murali Krishna photo
 A medic collects swab from an elderly woman for COVID-19 testing at Sanjeevini Bus which was set up at Government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday. — Murali Krishna photo

Followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka has the third highest active cases in India. Karnataka has 80,643 active cases till Monday evening.

As per the Covid bulletin issued by the PIB on August 17, Maharashtra topped the active cases list with more than 1.5 lakh cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 85,945 cases.

 

Since Sunday evening, Karnataka registered 6,317 fresh Corona positive cases as per the daily media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of discharges surpassed the fresh cases. On Monday there were 7,071 patients who were recovered from Corona were discharged and sent to their homes.

Bengaluru had the highest discharges with 2,190 people getting discharged on Monday.

While Bengaluru added 2,053 fresh cases, Mysuru had 597 cases, Shivamogga with 397 cases and Bellari with 319 cases. Other districts had less than 300 fresh cases.

 

In the past week the number of testing in a day which crossed 50,000 witnessed only 37,700 tests. The number of samples tested has crossed 20 lakh.

Deaths consistently is over one century every day and since Sunday evening the state reported 115 deaths. With this the death tally in the state has crossed 4,000 and stand at 4,062 with major contribution from Bengaluru.

Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, coronavirus in maharashtra, ap corona tally
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


