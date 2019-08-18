Uttarakhand: 20 houses washed away; 18 missing, rescue efforts underway

Cloudburst and flashfloods have left many people stranded. (Photo: Representational image)

Dehradun: Around 18 people are missing after 20 houses were washed away by Tons river in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

The Tons river has been flowing over the danger mark in Uttarkashi following heavy rainfall in the past few days.

The water breached local markets after which the administration issued an alert.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the Uttarkashi district administration to supervise rescue and evacuation operations and arrange relief material to the affected people, ANI reported.

The teams of Indo-Tiber Border Police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are carrying out the rescue operations.

However, heavy rains have made it difficult to commute. Gangotri highway has been shut down after landslides.

The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Pauri and Nainital districts.

Uttarakhand had experienced heavy floods in 2013 when thousands lost their lives and caused heavy damage.

A government report blamed badly managed hydro-power projects for the disaster. Floods or landslides also washed away or damaged 5,000 roads, 200 bridges and innumerable buildings.