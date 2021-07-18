With Krishna surging, Jurala lifts five gates

MAHABUBNAGAR: Priyadarshini Jurala, the first project of Telangana state on Krishna River, has opened five of its crest gates on Saturday after it started receiving 59,438 cusecs of water.

The project is releasing 33,908 cusecs of water after using it for generating power. 624 cusecs of water is being let out into its canals.

On the same day last year, Jurala had, however, received 89,129 cusecs of water and released 86,826 cusecs of it. The project has a gross capacity of just 9.66 tmc. The current reservoir level of 1,053.08 feet is just a little short of its total storage capacity of 1,045 feet at FRL. Since June 1, when the water year began, Jurala has received total of 39.25 tmc of water, with a flood cushion of 1.19 tmc.

An engineer at the project site said that they are not holding any water and releasing inflows continuously.

On the other hand, Srisaialam Reservoir has received average inflows of 26,045 cusecs during the past 24 hours. The reservoir has only 34.10 tmc of water against its total storage capacity of 215.80 tmc.

Alamatti Dam in Karnataka upstream of Jurala is receiving 53,502 cusecs and is releasing 42,264 cusecs. Narayanpur is getting 45,629 cusecs and allowing 40,608 cusecs to flow out.