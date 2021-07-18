Nation Other News 18 Jul 2021 Telangana witnesses ...
Telangana witnesses heavy rains; monsoon to continue till July 20, warns IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 18, 2021, 7:44 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 7:44 am IST
The IMD said that isolated places in Mahbubnagar district received very heavy rainfall
Vehicles wade through a flooded street following heavy rain at Malakpet in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 Vehicles wade through a flooded street following heavy rain at Malakpet in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: After a somewhat deceptive lull for two days, the monsoon appeared to return with renewed vigour on Saturday evening with heavy showers drenching several parts of an already soaked Hyderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad warned of heavy rains, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated areas across several districts till July 20, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur at many places. The IMD defines ‘isolated places’ as up to 25 per cent of a given geographical area, while ‘many places’ is defined as covering 51 to 75 per cent of a given area.

 

The IMD said that isolated places in Mahbubnagar district received very heavy rainfall, with heavy rainfall reported from some locations in Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy and Yadadri-Bhongir districts on Friday morning. Among the areas receiving the highest rainfall were Chinna Chinta Kunta in Mahbubnagar district with 12 cm, Maganoor and Makthal in Narayanpet with 11 cm each, and Kothakota in Wanaparthy, and Kollapur in Nagarkurnool districts with 9 cm each.

On Saturday, according to the TS Planning Development Society that operates more than 1,000 automated weather stations, Pedda Adiserlapalle in Nalgonda district received 9 cm of rain.

 

In the GHMC limits, the TSPDS said the highest rainfall of 5.68 cm occurred in Bandlaguda till 10 pm. Several other parts of the city including Golconda, Langar Houz, Asifnagar, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills received heavy showers.

Tags: indian meteorological department (imd), hyderabad rains, hyderabad water logging, telangana monsoon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


