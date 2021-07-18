Nation Other News 18 Jul 2021 Plea in Kerala HC ag ...
Nation, In Other News

Plea in Kerala HC against societies, RWAs decisions barring pets

PTI
Published Jul 18, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 11:43 am IST
The plea seeks a direction to all the apartment associations, RWAs and housing societies to comply with the AWBI guidelines of 2015
Kerala High Court. (PTI)
 Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kochi: Many housing societies, apartment associations and RWAs' decision to bar residents from keeping pets in their homes has been challenged in the Kerala High Court by an animal welfare organisation, which has contended that banning pets was "illegal, arbitrary and unfair".

The PIL has been moved by People for Animals (PFA), contending that "such associations cannot frame bye laws or amend them in a manner at variance with the law of the country even by obtaining a consensus or by a complete majority".

 

In its petition, filed through advocates K S Hariharaputhran and Bhanu Thilak, PFA said that it has received plenty of complaints from pet owners/pet parents against the ban imposed by various apartment associations, housing societies and residents welfare associations (RWAs) across the state.

"Complaints were also received as to the notices and intimations given to pet owners/pet parents from such associations, asking them to abandon their pets," the petition said.

PFA further contended that under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, "it is an offense to abandon a pet without any reasonable cause and in any circumstances which render it likely that the pet will suffer pain by reason of starvation or thirst".

 

The petitioner organisation said that the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in 2015 issued guidelines which advise pet owners to ensure that their pets are not a source of nuisance to others, but it also made clear that no amount of pressure from any source should lead to abandonment of the pets and that doing so is a violation of the law.

The plea seeks a direction to all the apartment associations, RWAs and housing societies to comply with the AWBI guidelines of 2015. It also seeks a direction to the local self government bodies to resolve issues regarding ban on keeping pets.

 

...
Tags: kerala high court, people for animals, animal welfare organisation, pets, residents welfare associations
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

Money laundering probe: ED searches 2 homes of ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh

During the session, all Covid-related protocols, which include maintaining social distancing, would be followed. (AFP file photo)

Govt plans slew of bills in Monsoon session; Oppn to corner it over Covid management

The arrested included three women and all the nine were staying in resorts at the sea-side town of Kovalam near here, a city police press release said. (Representational image)

Nine Iranians arrested for illegal stay, police recover fake Aadhaar cards

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress' parliamentary hierarchy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

IAF erupts as Chief of Defence Staff calls it Army's 'supporting' force

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->