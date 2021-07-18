Nation Other News 18 Jul 2021 Mumbai rains: 15 dea ...
Nation, In Other News

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

PTI
Published Jul 18, 2021, 10:24 am IST
Updated Jul 18, 2021, 10:24 am IST
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains
Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Fifteen people died in house collapses triggered by landslides as incessant overnight rains pounded Mumbai and nearby areas, with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, and disruption of local train services and vehicular traffic.

Twelve people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses after a landslide at Bharatnagar Vashi Naka locality in Mumbai's Mahul area, a fire official said.

 

The retaining wall collapsed at 1 am, he said. Two people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital from where they have been discharged after preliminary treatment, he added.

Three hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am, a civic official said. Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, he added.

The suburban  train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks due to the overnight heavy downpour, railway officials said.

 

The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944mm on July26, 2005.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains, a BMC official said.

Alerts by the IMD are colour-coded from green to red. A 'green' alert stands for 'no warning': no action needs to be taken by the authorities, and the forecast is of light to moderate rain. A 'red' alert stands for "warning", and asks authorities to "takeaction". An ‘orange' alert indicates that the authorities are expected to “be prepared”.

 

A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert.

The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120mm rainfall in preceding 12 hours.

Mumbai would receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said.

Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6mm to204.4mm rainfall, as per the IMD.

 

The bulletin issued at 3 am said IMD recorded 213mm rainfall at Santacruz, 197.5mm at Bandra and 174mm at Colaba in the city.

Following the heavy rains, Western Railway announced suspension of suburban services due to waterlogging at "multiple locations."

"@WesternRly Currently No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to waterlogging at multiple locations," divisional railway manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division tweeted.

Central Railway said that due to waterlogging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane.

 

"CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working," said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

Several long distance trains on both Central railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.

Before the pandemic, both Central Railway and Western Railway used to ferry over 75 lakh commuters daily on their over 3000 suburban services. The suburban services during the pandemic are restricted to emergency services staff and government employees.

...
Tags: mumbai rain, mumbai rains, mumbai rainfall, mumbai rains alert
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

In this file photo, multiple funeral pyres of victims of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 41,157 fresh Covid cases

Meanwhile, BJP is also preparing a list of likely candidates. (Photo: PTI/File)

Top political contenders in Adilabad go into poll overdrive

Vehicles wade through a flooded street following heavy rain at Malakpet in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana witnesses heavy rains; monsoon to continue till July 20, warns IMD

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Dadi Veerabhadra Rao into the party, in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/File)

Senior YSRCP leaders say ‘no’ to nominated posts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

IAF erupts as Chief of Defence Staff calls it Army's 'supporting' force

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (ANI)

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan

Danish Siddiqui was an Indian photojournalist based in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->