Kambhampadu villagers fall ill after drinking contaminated water

VIJAYAWADA: Villagers of Khambhampadu in Vatsavai mandal of Krishna district have fallen ill after drinking contaminated water on Saturday.

Medical and health officials have been rushed to the village. A camp has been set up where villagers are being treated.

Krishna district medical and health officer Dr. M. Suhasani said 20 people of the village have reported sick. The reason for their illness is yet to be ascertained. The situation is, however, under control, she maintained.

Dr. Suhasani stated that villagers started complaining after attending a function in the village, though some say it is due to contaminated water. Samples of water have been collected and sent for testing. The report is awaited.

Locals say they normally get their drinking water supply from Munneru River. But as the pipeline is under repair, they are being supplied water from an old well since past one week. Villagers suspect the well could be contaminated.