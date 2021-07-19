Archaeologists unearth 13th century sculptures

NTHG headed by Sriramoju Haragopal found a cluster of 13th-century sculptures in a neglected condition near a temple tank here at Duddeda village in Siddipet district on Sunday. (Photo: By arrangement)

KARIMNAGAR: Representatives of New Telangana History Group (NTHG) headed by Sriramoju Haragopal found a cluster of 13th-century sculptures in a neglected condition near a temple tank here at Duddeda village in Siddipet district on Sunday.

After finding five sculptures of the Kakatiya era, the members of NTHG Ahobilam Karunakar, Samaleti Mahesh and Md. Naseeruddin passed the information to Dr. E. Siva Nagireddy, archaeologist and chief executive officer of The Cultural Centre.

Dr Nagireddy visited Duddeda village based on the information given by NTHG members and after a inspecting them thoroughly, he revealed that the five sculptures - two Devi sculptures and three sculptures of Chennakesava, Venugopala and Bhairava - belonged to the 13th and 14th centuries representing the Kakatiya style of art.

He said the Chennakesava sculpture with exuberant ornamentation and typical iconography was a masterpiece of Kakatiya art and same was the case with Venugopala and Bhairava sculptures.

Dr. Nagireddy said there was an extensive list of inscriptions by Kakatiya Prataparudra, dated back to 1296 AD. Based on the inscription found on the sculptures, he said those sculptures were part of fine workmanship belonging to the flourishing phase of the Kakatiya art in the 13th and 14th century.

Dr Nagireddy sensitised the local people on the historical significance of the sculptures which were testimonials to the talent of the Kakatiya sculptors.

He appealed to the government to protect the sculptures for posterity by shifting them inside of the temple premises and to ensure their safety and security.