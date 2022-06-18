Telangana state police still use 8-year-old AP bullet proof

While the Telangana state police enhanced the department in terms of gadgets, CCTVs, SUVs and patrol bikes among other technical tools for crime investigation, it was surprising to see something so basic still in need of an upgrade. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The railway police officials seem to be wearing more than eight years old bullet proof vests during the protests at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday.

Huge stone pelting and attacks were faced by the police officials at the Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday morning as about 2,000 army aspirants marched into the station premises, torched coaches and protested. Amidst the chaos, the city and state police officials were seen donning bullet proof vests with ‘AP Police’ written on them, even after about eight years of Telangana formation. Though officials confirmed that these vests did not have an expiry date per se, it was curious to see officials from the Telangana state, who claim to be top class in their methods and gadgets, having to wear AP Police bulletproof vests.

