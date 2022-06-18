  
Nation Other News 18 Jun 2022 Agitating IIIT-Basar ...
Nation, In Other News

Agitating IIIT-Basar students demand KCR to visit campus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 18, 2022, 7:17 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2022, 10:49 am IST
BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested near Biknoor in Kamareddy district on way to IIIT-Basar campus
While the students were locked inside the campus with the police maintaining a strict vigil at the gates and not allowing anyone inside, political party leaders who rushed from Hyderabad to the institution to express support to the students, were arrested by the police. (DC Image)
ADILABAD: Students of IIIT Basar on Friday continued with their agitation on the fourth day, demanding nothing less than a visit to the campus by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to solve the problems faced by them would make them end their stir.

Among them were the state BJP and Congress presidents. While BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested near Biknoor in Kamareddy district, Congress’ A. Revanth Reddy, who has been building a reputation of sorts in giving the police the slip, managed to reach the campus only to be thwarted at the last minute from meeting with the students.

With the police maintaining a strict vigil on all roads leading to Basara IIIT, Revanth Reddy used multiple transport modes, including a ride on a motorcycle, a tractor, and then walked some distance well away from the roads to avoid being stopped by the police. However, he too was caught and arrested once he reached the campus.

 

Meanwhile, the agitating students have found additional support from the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tweeted his support, and Jana Sena leader and actor Pavan Kalyan, even as they continued to receive support from various other students groups. The agitating students said their stir is absolutely peaceful but they would not let up until the Chief Minister, or IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao visits the campus to talk with them and solve their problems.

Meanwhile, parents, particularly of first year students, have been making a beeline to the campus to inquire about the goings on and welfare of their children.

 

Sanjay said had the government paid attention to IIIT Basar, the present circumstances would not have arisen and asked why the Chief Minister is not able to find time for a visit.

Revanth Reddy demanded that the state government convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly immediately to discuss the problems faced by IIIT Basara students, and unemployed youth in the state.

He also demanded that the government set up a task force to create basic amenities and to fill the teaching and non-teaching staff in all the universities and also Basara IIIT and resolve the problems faced by the students.

 

Tags: iiit-basar students protest, iiit basar students locked inside campus
Location: India, Telangana


