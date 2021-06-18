Telangana High Court pulls up TVVP for biased promotions

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice M.S. Ramachander Rao and Justice T. Amarnath Goud, faulted the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) for not following the seniority list in effecting promotions.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Vijay Kumar, working as senior assistant in TVVP. He challenged the promotion of his junior as section officer. The said order itself very categorically stated that it is only an ad-hoc promotion and it is liable to be reviewed after final allocation of the employees of the APVVP and the TVVP.

Dr K. Lakshmi Narasimha, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that a final seniority list was finalised in 2016 and it was based on this list that the final allocations were made. In spite of the final allocation in 2019, very purposefully the TVVP had not conducted any review of the promotions which are contrary to law and contrary to their own policies, counsel pointed out. Though the issue had been raised earlier, the TVVP promoted her to the next higher post.

The bench posed a series of questions to the TVVP directing them to explain why no review was conducted. Taking serious exception to the attitude of the TVVP, the bench directed them to produce the final seniority list of all cadres with all relevant documents. The court also sought an explanation from the TVVP in why it had failed to conduct a review.