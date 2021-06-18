Nation Other News 18 Jun 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana High Court pulls up TVVP for biased promotions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2021, 12:34 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Seeks to know why seniority list was put aside
Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)
  Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice M.S. Ramachander Rao and Justice T. Amarnath Goud, faulted the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) for not following the seniority list in effecting promotions.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Vijay Kumar, working as senior assistant in TVVP. He challenged the promotion of his junior as section officer. The said order itself very categorically stated that it is only an ad-hoc promotion and it is liable to be reviewed after final allocation of the employees of the APVVP and the TVVP.

 

Dr K. Lakshmi Narasimha, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that a final seniority list was finalised in 2016 and it was based on this list that the final allocations were made. In spite of the final allocation in 2019, very purposefully the TVVP had not conducted any review of the promotions which are contrary to law and contrary to their own policies, counsel pointed out. Though the issue had been raised earlier, the TVVP promoted her to the next higher post.

The bench posed a series of questions to the TVVP directing them to explain why no review was conducted. Taking serious exception to the attitude of the TVVP, the bench directed them to produce the final seniority list of all cadres with all relevant documents. The court also sought an explanation from the TVVP in why it had failed to conduct a review.

 

...
Tags: telangana high court, telangana vaidya vidhana parishad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh state BJP chief Somu Veerraju. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra BJP to oppose setting up of Tipu Sultan's statue in Proddutur

According to the legal notice, the managing director has been asked to come to the Police Station Loni Border and record the statement over the matter within seven days. (Photo: AP)

UP Police sends legal notice to Twitter India MD over Loni incident

Those interested can apply for it to the village or ward secretariat office on or before June 22. (Representational image)

Loans on offer to COVID-19-affected Schedule Castes and Backward Class families

People play badminton along a street next to closed shops during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Secunderabad on June 16, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

After unlock, COVID-19 SoPS must be enforced strictly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy

The Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has filed a case against Ramkrishna Yadav alias Baba Ramdev. (PTI Photo)

KTR helps out three Covid-orphaned children

Sunke Ravi further assured that a double-bedroom house will be sanctioned to them. — Representational image/By arrangement

COVID death rate with co-morbidities and without equal in 1st, 2nd waves in Telangana

It is the only vaccine that can provide protection and is the only way forward. — PTI

Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Infosys offer to help India with COVID vaccine bookings

Paytm has more than 100 million monthly active users. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala girl of class 5 writes to CJI, lauds SC for saving lives in fight with COVID

The girl also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham