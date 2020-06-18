85th Day Of Lockdown

Sushant Singh Rajput ...
Nation, In Other News

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against 6 filmmakers in Muzaffarpur

DECCAN CHRONICLE | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Jun 18, 2020, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 1:39 am IST
The case has been filed by senior lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court.
File image of Sushant Singh Rajput. (Twitter)
 File image of Sushant Singh Rajput. (Twitter)

Patna: A case has been filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court against six prominent Bollywood filmmakers in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The case has been filed by senior lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court. The date of hearing in connection with the case has been scheduled for July 3.

 

The filmmakers who have been mentioned in the case include Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor.

The case has filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109, 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, along with few others, has been listed as a witness in the case.  

“I was hurt to know that Sushant Singh Rajput, a young Bollywood actor, was removed from seven films and few of his movies were not even released. It seems that a situation was created by the accused which prompted the young actor to take such drastic step”, lawyer Sudhir Kumar Ojha said in his complaint case filed in the Muzaffarpur court on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Patna was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday. The postmortem report found asphyxiation due to hanging as the reason behind his death.

Suspecting foul play in the incident, some of his close relatives in Bihar have urged the government to launch a high-level investigation to find the truth behind his death.

Earlier, few political leaders in Bihar including Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav demanded a CBI probe into the death of the Bollywood actor.

 “A talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide. He is a victim of Nepotism. I met his family members and they want a probe in the case.” JAP president Pappu Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans in Bihar have also launched a campaign against nepotism in the film industry. On Tuesday, some fans in Patna burned effigies of a few filmmakers and urged the people to “boycott their movies”.


Tags: sushant singh rajput, sushant singh rajput family, nepotism row, bollywood, karan johar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


