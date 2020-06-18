86th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Pulwama: Security forces kill terrorist in encounter

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Meej in Pampori area of Pulwama
The gunbattle began after the security forces launched a search operation based on a specific tip-off about the militants' presence in Pulwama. ANI photo
 The gunbattle began after the security forces launched a search operation based on a specific tip-off about the militants' presence in Pulwama. ANI photo

Srinagar: Security forces killed a terrorist during an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Meej in Pampori area of Pulwama, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

One terrorist has been killed, the official said, adding the operation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, security forces killed three terrorists in Shopian district, also in South Kashmir. Two AK rifles and one INSAS rifle were recovered from the encounter site.

On Saturday, two terrorists were killed in Kulgam district.

More than 100 terrorists, including over a dozen top commanders of various outfits, have been killed in separate encounters in the Union Territory this year, according to official estimates.

As many as 28 terrorists were killed in April, while 22 were killed in the past fortnight, officials said, adding 18 terrorists each were eliminated in January and May and seven each in February and March.

...
Tags: pulwama encounter, encounter with security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Better safe than sorry. (PTI)

Amid Unlock 1.0, India adds over 1.76 lakh COVID-19 cases in just 18 days

Carpenters give finishing touches to the chariot to be used in Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. PTI photo

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha cancelled over virus fears

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa has maintained his bargaining power vis a vis the BJP central leadership. For now. (DC photo: Satish B).

BJP yields an inch to save Yediyurappa's face

India is now a non-permanent UNSC member.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, India elected UNSC non-permanent member for two years



