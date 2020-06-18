86th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Col. Santosh Babu's 4 yr old performs last rites amid tearful adieu to slain soldier

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2020, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2020, 5:20 pm IST
Most of the shops and establishments in the town remained closed as a mark of respect to the departed soldier
Slain Army officer Col. Santosh Babu's son performs the final rites as thousands pay their last respects to the Indian braveheart at surya Pet. Colonel's wife Santoshi along with the colonel's father Upender and mother Manjula took part in the funeral at suryapet on Thursday. — Deepak Deshpande
 Slain Army officer Col. Santosh Babu's son performs the final rites as thousands pay their last respects to the Indian braveheart at surya Pet. Colonel's wife Santoshi along with the colonel's father Upender and mother Manjula took part in the funeral at suryapet on Thursday. — Deepak Deshpande

Suryapet: Amid chants of "Bharat mata ki jai", the mortal remains of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was killed by Chinese troops during clashes, were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Thursday.

Thousands of people wearing masks chanting "Santosh Babu amar rahe" and "Vande Mataram" participated in the funeral procession even as scores, standing on balconies of their respective places showered flowers on the army vehicle which was carrying the body.

 

Most of the shops and establishments in the town remained closed as a mark of respect to the departed soldier.

His mortal remains were flown from the national capital in a special aircraft to Hakimpet Air Force base near Hyderabad on Wednesday and then it arrived at his residence here late at night.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, State Ministers K T Rama Rao, Malla Reddy, Jagdish Reddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumarand other army officials paid their tributes at the Air Force station.

Colonel Santosh's body was draped in tricolour and a large number of people paid their last respects to him here.

The funeral took placeat the family's own land. The Colonel's father performed the related rituals. The Army accorded a gun salute to the slain Colonel.

The Army officer is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

On Wednesday, at many places across Telangana people and members of different political parties and other organisations paid floral tributes to the Army officer andraised 'Santosh BabuAmar Rahe' slogans.

Santosh was among the 20 soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years, signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region.

Santosh, an alumnus of Sainik School, Korukonda, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, was commissioned into the Bihar Regiment from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and went on to complete the prestigious Defence Service Staff Course from Wellington before taking over the command of his battalion.

Telangana Minister Jagadish Reddy, State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and former union minister Pallam Raju were among others present at the cremation site.

