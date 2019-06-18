Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 18 Jun 2019 Students detained fo ...
Nation, In Other News

Students detained for causing ruckus during 'bus day' celebrations in Chennai

ANI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Despite strict warning from cops, the students turned up in large numbers and put their lives and life of the public at risk.
Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations. (Photo: Representational image)
 Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations. (Photo: Representational image)

Chennai: Chennai police detained 24 students on Tuesday in connection with a 'Bus Day' celebration which saw students precariously sitting on the bus roof and dangling from its handles.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral students in large numbers can be seen hanging from the window bar on a moving bus, climbing on its roof and also blocking the traffic to take photographs in front of the bus amidst the traffic.

 

The video also shows that as soon as the bus moves forward and applies its brakes, students fall off the roof and narrowly missed being run over.

Watch the video here:

Some students hailing from Pachaiyappa's College and Ambedkar Arts and Science College were caught on camera during celebrations.

An annual event in Chennai, The Madras High Court had in 2011, came down heavily on the celebrations as it caused serious inconvenience to the public and damage to public property.

Despite strict warning from cops, the students turned up in large numbers and put their lives and life of the public at risk by performing dangerous stunts on the roads.

...
Tags: bus day
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Deb also pressed for expeditious completion of fencing work on the India-Bangladesh border at Dhalai and Sepahijala districts. (Photo: Biplab Kumar Deb twitter)

Tripura CM meets Shah, seeks special package for tribal council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday invited heads of all parties for the meeting to discuss the idea. Patnaik will be attending the meeting, BJD sources said. (Photo: ANI TWITTER)

BJD to support NDA nominee Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

The senior IAS officer said the scheme, approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, envisages setting up one lakh units in five years, 40 per cent of them in rural areas. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra flagship scheme for MSMEs to generate 10 lakh jobs

Banerjee’s remarks came in the backdrop of three MLAs and a majority of councillors from five municipalities in the state defecting to the BJP from the TMC since the declaration of general election results last month. (Photo: File)

BJP ‘collecting garbage’: Mamata Banerjee on defecting TMC leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sania Mirza and Veena Malik's spat trends on Twitter

ania Mirza and Shoaib Malik were also targeted by many people on social media who shared pictures and claimed that the couple was partying a day before the much-awaited IND-PAK clash. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh consoles disheartened Pakistani fan after Ind-Pak match; watch

Ranveer Singh consoles Pakistani fan. (Video Courstesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

MP family refuses to cut 150 years old tree, now lives around it

The big tree, known as peepal in Hindi, is considered sacred by many in India and cutting one down is considered inauspicious. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazing! A real Iron Man suit exists and it can fly

Adam Savage is currently working on a return to TV. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shahid Kapoor has hilarious reaction to kissing Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon'

Shahid Kapoor on kissing Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon.
 

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudhry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lok Sabha's first session starts today; PM Modi, MPs to take oath

The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

We accept all demands, return to work: Mamata tells doctors

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya on high alert following intelligence inputs

Anil Kumar Sisodia, Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (Photo: ANI)

J&K cop turns emotional as he bids adieu to his colleague while holding his child

Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

Chhattisgarh police learning 'Gondi' to counter naxalsim

The state’s Bastar division, comprising Dantewada, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Sukma districts, has been struggling with Naxal menace since the past three decades. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham