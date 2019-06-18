Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 18 Jun 2019 SC to hear Cong agai ...
Nation, In Other News

SC to hear Cong against EC's decision to hold separate bypolls for 2 RS seats

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha.
A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to list the matter on Wednesday after senior advocate Vivek Tankha mentioned it for urgent hearing. (Photo: PTI)
 A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to list the matter on Wednesday after senior advocate Vivek Tankha mentioned it for urgent hearing. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on June 19 a plea of Gujarat Congress challenging the decision of the Election Commission to hold separate bypolls to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

The Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following the election of BJP chief Amit Shah and party leader Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

 

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to list the matter on Wednesday after senior advocate Vivek Tankha mentioned it for urgent hearing.

The petition filed by Congress MLA from Amreli and Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Pareshbhai Dhanani, has sought a direction to the EC to hold the bypolls together.

A press note issued by the poll panel on June 15 scheduled the election for both the seats on July 5.

The EC clarified that the vacancies for bypolls to all Houses, including Rajya Sabha, are considered "separate vacancies" and separate notifications are issued and separate polls are held, though the schedule can be the same.

But Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda told reporters the EC decision was "unconstitutional" and the BJP has "pressured" the EC to hold the bypolls separately.

Reacting to Chavda's accusations, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said bypolls to Rajya Sabha are held separately, which is why the EC decided to issue separate notifications.

Shah has been given the charge of Union Home Ministry and Irani Women and Child Development Ministry.

...
Tags: supreme court, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The medicos were on strike since last Tuesday, protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues by the kin of a patient who died at the NRS Hospital and Medical College. (Photo: File)

Junior doctors resume work, hospital services back to normal in WB

They said inspections of schools also highlighted poor performance by students. (Photo: Representational)

Govt teachers to get salary after getting 'attendance certificate' in J&K's Kishtwar

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force in the Katti forest area. (Photo: File/ Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh: Body of Naxal recovered, arms seized

The decision by BJP's highest decision-making body was announced by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Panneerselvam greets Nadda on becoming BJP's working president



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Revealed: Pooja Batra is dating 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor Nawab Shah; see pics

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Police saves 581 children in Telangana under Operation Smile

The team was formed last year in June 2018 by the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. There are three Smile teams working in three zones of Cyberabad Commissionerate. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Rajasthan man gets 80 objects removed from stomach

Team of doctors who operated on the man. (Photo: ANI)
 

Egyptian Museum temporarily closed for tourists

Tourism is a key sector in Egypt’s economy and a major source of foreign revenue. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lok Sabha's first session starts today; PM Modi, MPs to take oath

The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by 542 members of the lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

We accept all demands, return to work: Mamata tells doctors

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: ANI)

Ayodhya on high alert following intelligence inputs

Anil Kumar Sisodia, Ayodhya Superintendent of Police (Photo: ANI)

J&K cop turns emotional as he bids adieu to his colleague while holding his child

Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

39 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia helped by KTR Rao to return home

TRS working president also requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to come up with a proper solution to address the problems of the labourers. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham