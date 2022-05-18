Nation Other News 18 May 2022 Greenko to set up en ...
Greenko to set up energy storage space in TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 18, 2022, 1:55 am IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 7:16 am IST
In the first phase, the company had decided to undertake IRESP projects in AP, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka
Hyderabad: Greenko Group, which launched works for setting up the world's largest integrated renewable energy storage project (IRESP) in Pinnapuram in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, has plans to set up a similar project in Telangana in the second phase.

Speaking to media persons in Pinnapuram on Tuesday, Greenko Group president and joint managing director Mahesh Kolli said in the first phase, the company had decided to undertake IRESP projects in AP, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. He said the target was to complete all these projects by 2025.

 

Mahesh added that the company had plans to undertake such projects in Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra in the second phase. "Greenko has positioned itself to set on a path of exponential growth in storage space and has nearly 100 GWh (Gigawatt hours) of storage capacity projects in the pipeline. We have plans to develop the project in Telangana in 2027," he said.

Greenko is developing multiple utility-scale, long-duration, and low-cost pumped storage projects across India to deliver cost-effective, inflation-proof, schedulable, dispatchable and firm renewable power to businesses and the government to meet their climate change commitments. By generating zero-carbon-low-cost firm power, Greenko will offer cost-effective zero carbon molecules to power decarbonisation of energy intensive Industrial sectors in India and abroad, he stated.

 

